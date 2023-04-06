Cross-strait relations continue to be tense. US Secretary of State Blinken said in an interview with Euronews on the 5th that if Beijing takes unilateral actions against Taiwan, “it will have an impact on all countries on the planet.” He made it clear that on the Taiwan issue, the US It has maintained a consistent policy for decades and has emphasized that the United States will not seek direct confrontation with Beijing.

Faced with the re-escalation of cross-strait tensions, Blinken said that the United States, many NATO allies, and Asian partners have expressed concern about this. Every day, 50 percent of global commercial traffic passes through the Taiwan Strait, he said. And 70 percent of the semiconductors needed for smartphones, dishwashers, and cars are made in Taiwan. He said bluntly: “If Beijing takes action against Taiwan and even leads to a crisis, it will have a devastating impact on the global economy and affect every country.”

Blinken reiterated that the United States does not want or seek conflict. “The United States does not want to contain China. It wants to maintain peace, stability, and create opportunities.” He also said that on the Taiwan issue, US policy has been consistent for decades. Any differences between Beijing and Taiwan need to be resolved peacefully, and neither side should do anything, or take any unilateral actions, to undermine the status quo.

Speaking of the competition between the United States, Blinken pointed out that every country has a “complex and very important” relationship with China, and the strategy to defend is “de-risking” rather than “decoupling.” He admitted that China and the United States are indeed competing. “As long as it is fair, there is nothing wrong with competition. We want to ensure that this competition will not turn into conflict.”

President Tsai Ing-wen also met with US House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy in Los Angeles, including China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and Foreign Affairs Office of the National People’s Congress. , Small three-way passenger ships implement “boarding inspection”.

In response to this, the MAC responded that the CCP’s recent pressure and coercion have emerged endlessly, but they will not change Taiwan’s determination to go global, defend the dignity of sovereignty, and firmly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. As for whether any Taiwanese cargo ships have been inspected by the mainland, Zhan Zhihong, deputy chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council, said on the 6th that no ships from our side are currently affected.

