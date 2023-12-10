Blinken says sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas is ‘beyond anything I’ve ever seen’

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, has strongly condemned the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas during the recent attack on Israel. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Blinken expressed his dismay that it has taken so long for countries, leaders, and international organizations to focus on this issue.

The United Nations (UN) heard testimony about allegations of sexual and gender-based violence by Hamas at a roundtable hosted by Israel at UN headquarters in New York. The House Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution condemning Hamas’ use of sexual violence and rape against Israeli women.

Israeli police are currently investigating the allegations of rape during the attacks. Witnesses reported seeing women and girls being sexually assaulted, tortured, and killed during the attacks. Hamas has denied any violations and denounced what it called “the coordination of some Western media outlets with Zionist deceptive campaigns.”

Blinken also issued a warning to Israel to ensure the protection of civilians and to provide humanitarian aid as the operations in southern Gaza continue. He emphasized the need for conflict de-escalation and designated routes for humanitarian workers, while also stressing the importance of lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their operations, striking more than 250 targets in the past 24 hours, including military communications sites and Hamas tunnels in Gaza. However, Blinken stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation to achieve a lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

The situation in Gaza continues to be a matter of great concern, with more than 17,000 people reported dead since the October 7 attacks. Hamas has accused Israel of destroying mosques and historic churches, further fueling the conflict between the two sides.

The United States is in talks with Israel to address the ongoing operations, but Blinken emphasized the need for Israel to make decisions that will lead to a lasting and sustainable peace in the region. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and working towards a resolution to end the conflict.

