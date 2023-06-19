Blinken’s visit to China: Xi Jinping meets with US Secretary of State to “stabilize and improve Sino-US relations” – BBC News 中文

1 hour ago

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Antony Blinken), who was the first to visit China in five years, that China “will not challenge and replace the United States,” but “the United States must also respect China and not damage China‘s legitimate rights and interests.” Xi Jinping said he hopes to “stabilize and improve Sino-US relations.”

When Xi Jinping met with Blinken at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday (June 19) afternoon, he said that he was aware that Blinken had “candid and in-depth” meetings with Wang Yi, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Qin Gang, the Chinese foreign minister, and “in progress and consensus on some specific issues”, “this is very good”.

Blinken responded that U.S. President Joe Biden believes the U.S. and China “have an obligation and responsibility to manage their relationship” and that doing so is in the interests of both countries. Later, he further told media reporters that both China and the United States agreed that bilateral relations must be stabilized, and direct contact is the best way, but the United States will continue to take targeted actions to protect its national interests.

The schedule for Xi’s meeting with Blinken was not made public until hours before the meeting.

The BBC’s Beijing correspondent, Stephen McDonell, analyzed that Xi Jinping’s meeting with Blinken this time without any prior publicity was a symbolic icing on the cake, sending a message that both Beijing and Washington hoped to stop the decline in Sino-US relations.

McDewen said that although Wang Yi blamed Washington for the current stalemate in Sino-US relations and asked the US to stop hyping up the “China threat theory”, at least to some extent high-level communication has been restored to pave the way for higher-level contacts. Xi Jinping obviously wants to Send the message to the Chinese people that “Beijing wants to engage with Washington.”

Susan Thornton, former Assistant Secretary of State for Asia-Pacific Affairs of the U.S. State Department and a senior researcher at Yale University’s Cai Zhongzeng China Center, pointed out in an interview with the BBC that in terms of diplomatic protocol, it is abnormal for a head of state to meet foreign ministers, but Xi Jinping has met many times. As the US Secretary of State, the US also arranged for the president to meet with the Chinese foreign minister. Therefore, whether Xi Jinping will meet with Blinken has attracted widespread attention.

Blinken said in the press conference after the meeting that he mentioned in the meeting with the Chinese side that the United States has no intention to contain China economically, nor is it interested in “decoupling” the US economy from China.

Blinken also said that he talked with China about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, Taiwan, the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. The U.S. called on China to help achieve a “legitimate peace” in Ukraine, and suggested that China should use its influence in Pyongyang to stop North Korea’s “dangerous behavior” such as testing ballistic missiles.

Blinken also reiterated that Washington’s “one China” policy remains unchanged, does not support Taiwan’s independence, and does not want to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, and expressed concern about China‘s “provocative” behavior in the Taiwan Strait. In addition, he also mentioned to the Chinese side his “deep concern” about human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and also discussed the situation of “improperly detained” American citizens in China.

Blinken mentioned that Washington welcomes more Chinese officials to visit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced tens of minutes after the end of the US press conference that Foreign Minister Qin Gang will be invited to visit the US.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi Jinping told Blinken during the meeting that the world needs an overall stable Sino-US relationship, and whether China and the US can get along correctly has a bearing on the future and destiny of mankind. At present, the international community is generally worried about the status quo of Sino-US relations. They do not want to see conflicts and confrontations between the two countries, and they are unwilling to choose sides between China and the United States. They look forward to peaceful coexistence and friendly cooperation between China and the United States. The two countries should properly handle Sino-US relations with an attitude of being responsible to history, the people, and the world, contribute to global peace and development, and inject stability, certainty, and constructiveness into the turbulent world.

Xi Jinping said that neither side can shape the other according to its own wishes, let alone deprive the other of its legitimate right to development. It is hoped that the U.S. side will adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet China halfway, work together, adhere to the consensus reached at the meeting between Xi Jinping and Biden in Bali in November 2022, and implement relevant positive statements into actions to stabilize and improve Sino-U.S. relations. .

In November 2022, Xi Jinping and Biden met at the G20 summit. What information did China and the United States disclose after the three-hour closed-door meeting?

Wang Yong, a professor at the School of International Relations at Peking University, said in an interview with the BBC that the current China-US relationship is “in a very dangerous state.” Beijing hopes that through Blinken’s visit to China, China and the US can achieve in-depth exchanges and truly improve mutual trust between the two countries.

Professor Wang Yong said: “China and the United States actually have a lot of common interests… But it is a pity that China and the United States, especially the United States, cannot correctly understand the motives of China‘s foreign policy and the impact of China‘s development on the world. , the impact on the United States, there is no very correct and realistic understanding, which is the most important reason for the current difficulties in Sino-US relations.”

“China is willing to sit down with the United States and find a way to solve the problem. I think this is a pragmatic attitude, and it is also in the interests of both parties and the interests of the world.”

China and the United States have also recently accused each other over the “Cuban spy station” dispute.

Theresa Fallon, director of the Center for Russian, European and Asian Studies (CREAS), a think tank headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, commented to the BBC that China‘s willingness to talk to the United States is largely due to its own economic recovery from the new crown epidemic. expected. She believes that China‘s statement to the United States – such as accusing the United States of trying to contain China – is mainly to explain to domestic audiences.

Fang Xianya said: “The sanctions on computer chips have deeply hurt the Chinese economy. There are many problems in China at present: the Chinese economy has not enjoyed the ‘retaliatory consumption’ after the new crown epidemic as many analysts expected, and people are still nervous. Hold the wallet.”

“The narrative becomes a convenient excuse: if it weren’t for these Western sanctions trying to keep China under wraps, everything would be fine.”

The BBC North American correspondent Anthony Zurcher (Anthony Zurcher) who accompanied the delegation to Beijing for an interview said that although the United States regards the resumption of high-level contacts with China as a success and seems elated, they still admit that there is a larger scale between the two countries. , a trickier divergence. Among them, Taiwan is undoubtedly the most controversial one, enough to escalate from a war of words to a full-scale gun battle.

Zekel said that at a time when both the United States and China have expressed their willingness to normalize and stabilize relations between the two countries, the two countries also have their own interests that are destined to conflict. How the relationship between the two countries develops depends on how to manage and control differences.

