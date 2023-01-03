“The Senate will appear as a civil party” in the proceeding against the Last Generation environmentalists who yesterday morning daubed the facade of the Senate, covering the door and some windows on the ground floor with red paint. This was announced by the President of the Senate himself, Ignazio La Russa, during the meeting of the Presidential Council.

This was reported at the end of the meeting by the vice president of the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri. «I’m sorry that, while everyone condemned what happened, a political force did not agree with the president’s proposal – he said, implying a reference to the leader of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte – Perhaps they are more interested in the hotels in Cortina. ..».

“It is a regrettable act to be condemned, with respect to which there is no ambiguity, but a debate must be opened on an important issue such as climate change”, is the reply of the M5s, in the voice of Senator Pietro Lorefice.

The three activists were arrested yesterday in the act: three were arrested and two reported. For them the charge is aggravated damage. For those arrested, a hearing must be held by express procedure before the judge of the court of Rome. La Russa’s reaction had already been harsh after his arrest: “No alibi, no justification for an act that offends all institutions and which only thanks to the cold blood of the carabinieri is not transcended into violence,” he said.