Blitz by Police and Carabinieri in Naples, carrying out 50 measures – Campania

Members of organized crime affected
(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 29 – From the first light of dawn, the State Police and the Carabinieri, by delegation of the District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor (prosecutor Celeste Carrano and Urbano Mozzillo) at the Court of Naples, are conducting a extensive judicial police activity against members of criminal groups operating in the city center and, in particular, in the Spanish Quarter area of the city. About fifty precautionary measures are being implemented.
The men of the Flying Squad and the Investigative Nucleus of the Arma are executing a precautionary measure against numerous seriously suspected subjects, for various reasons, of mafia-type association, drug trafficking and dealing, extortion, receiving stolen goods and detention and port firearms abuser. (HANDLE).
