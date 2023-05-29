Blitz by Police and Carabinieri in Naples, carrying out 50 measures – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MAY 29 – From the first light of dawn, the State Police and the Carabinieri, by delegation of the District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor (prosecutor Celeste Carrano and Urbano Mozzillo) at the Court of Naples, are conducting a extensive judicial police activity against members of criminal groups operating in the city center and, in particular, in the Spanish Quarter area of ​​the city. About fifty precautionary measures are being implemented.

The men of the Flying Squad and the Investigative Nucleus of the Arma are executing a precautionary measure against numerous seriously suspected subjects, for various reasons, of mafia-type association, drug trafficking and dealing, extortion, receiving stolen goods and detention and port firearms abuser. (HANDLE).