Blitz this morning by a group of five Last Generation environmentalists who threw paint on the facade of the Senate in Rome. Some windows were also smeared as well as a door of Palazzo Madama. They are currently in the offices of the Police Headquarters and their position is being examined. The investigation into what happened is conducted by Digos with the help of the carabinieri.

“At the basis of the gesture, the desperation that derives from the succession of increasingly alarming statistics and data on the eco-climatic collapse, which has already begun, and the indifference of the political world in the face of what promises to be the greatest genocide in the history of ‘humanity”. The blitz, the activists themselves explain, took place at 7:45, using a jet of orange paint, sprayed with fire extinguishers, as can also be seen in a video released by the organization. In the images we see the boys smearing the facade of the Senate and some carabinieri who intervene to block them. Environmentalists also state that a «slight glimmer of encouragement for 2023 comes from the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who in his speech to the nation on December 31 declared that “the challenge, rather, is to plan tomorrow with courage. Securing the planet, and therefore our future, the future of humanity, means above all tackling the issue of energy transition concretely”». Ultima Generazione asks to “immediately interrupt the reopening of decommissioned coal-fired plants and cancel the project for new drilling for the search and extraction of natural gas”.

La Russa: Senate blitz offends all institutions

Politics soon moved to condemn the gesture. “No alibi, no justification for an act that offends all institutions and that only thanks to the cold blood of the carabinieri is not transcended into violence – says the President of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa -. The Senate was cowardly chosen because unlike Palazzo Chigi, the Chamber of Deputies and other institutions, it has never considered until now the need to create a security area around the building. I immediately convened the Senate Presidency Council for tomorrow (January 3, ed.) at 3 pm for any appropriate decision», concludes La Russa.

La Russa-Piantedosi phone call, from Viminale ok to increase the level of security

Telephone conversation between La Russa and Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. From the owner of the Viminale, solidarity and maximum willingness to increase the security level of Palazzo Madama. This is learned from sources in the Presidency of the Senate.

Environment, Pichetto, attention to the issue but unacceptable acts of vandalism Senate

The act was also condemned by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. «I strongly condemn the demonstrative gesture against the Palazzo del Senato by a group that defines itself as an “environmentalist” – he says -. I would like to remind them, as well as those who smear works of art all over the world in the belief that they are thus passing on a message in favor of environmental protection, that the fight against climate change is at the heart of the concerns of governments from all over the world. the world and that the greater part of the Next Generation EU is destined precisely for the ecological transition. It is important – adds Pichetto Fratin – that young people and all citizens pay attention to these issues, but it is good that they know that all the acts of vandalism carried out, even if demonstrative, are unacceptable and will not be left unpunished”.