On the inspection of 288 facilities, including water parks and swimming pools used for recreational purposes, 83 were found to be irregular, or 28%. And the balance of the checks carried out by the Nas carabinieri, who also ordered ten closure measures against as many aquatic recreational facilities and areas deemed abusive or due to serious critical issues deemed incompatible with the continuation of playful activities and with the frequentation of users. .

Among these, in four episodes in the provinces of Messina, Viterbo and Latina, it was ascertained “the unsuitability of the water used in swimming and entertainment facilities – say the Nas carabinieri – also detecting high contents of fecal coliforms and bacterial loads, such as making water dangerous for human health due to the potential risk of toxic infections’.

3 other totally illegal swimming pools closed in the provinces of Naples, Reggio Calabria and Bari and 3 other structures due to significant structural and authorization deficiencies. The violations also concerned situations of non-compliance with the safety regulations in the workplace and prevention of the risks of use of the facilities by users, including measures to contain the epidemic spread of Covid-19, such as the absence of information boards for visitors and the lack of periodic cleaning and sanitization.

At the refreshment points inside the structures, more than 250 kg of food were seized, intended for administration to customers, results expired and without traceability, and hygienic and structural deficiencies in the meal preparation environments were detected, often remedied in confined spaces, lacking the minimum requirements to ensure optimal operating and maintenance conditions.