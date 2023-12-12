Blizzard in Henan is accompanied by lightning and thunder, and people talk about “thunder and snow” | Purple Lightning | Crow

Unusual and Mysterious Snowstorm Hits Henan Province, Accompanied by Rare Purple Lightning and Thunder

A rare and unexpected snowstorm has hit many places in Henan Province from December 10 to 11, 2023. The blizzards were accompanied by unprecedented purple lightning and thunder, creating a scene that left many residents shocked and puzzled. In Zhengzhou, another bizarre phenomenon was witnessed as large groups of crows flew wildly in the blizzard, adding to the surreal nature of the weather event.

The depth of snow reached 18 centimeters in some areas, leading to the closure of many highways and the suspension of several passenger trains in the region. The Henan Railway Department announced the suspension of 112 trains bound for various directions, while access to highways in Henan was also restricted, with 46 highways banning vehicle entry.

In response to the extreme weather conditions, the Zhengzhou Municipal Education Bureau issued a temporary class suspension notice, affecting all junior high schools, primary schools, and kindergarten students in the city.

The snowstorm also brought a rare “thunder and snow” phenomena to areas including Kaifeng, Luoyang, and Yuanyang, further intensifying the intensity of the natural event. Many Henan netizens reported being shocked by the loud thunder amidst the blizzard, with some expressing concerns about the implications of such unusual weather patterns.

One of the ancient sayings, “Thunder strikes snow, people eat iron,” resurfaced as residents tried to make sense of the abnormal weather. The phenomenon of “thunder and snow” has long been considered a foreboding sign of disaster, eliciting fears of poor harvests and potential food shortages.

As the discussion around the rare snowstorm and lightning continued, science popularization bloggers and influencers weighed in, with some attributing the abnormal weather patterns to global climate anomalies and overlapping cycles of major and minor disasters.

While the unusual weather event has left residents bewildered, the broader concerns about the implications of such phenomena for the region’s agriculture and safety have also been raised. As people cope with the aftermath of the snowstorm, the unusual natural phenomenon is sure to linger in the collective memory of Henan residents for years to come.

