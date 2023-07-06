Block to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after market close. Block will also host a conference call and earnings webcast at

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss these results. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the

Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz. A replay will be available at the same website following the call.

About Block

