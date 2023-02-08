Home News Blockades are lifted in Puerto Gaitán, dialogue tables with the community will continue
After a period of dialogue with the Puerto Gaitán communities, who for several days had been advancing a series of blockades that affected the production of the Rubiales Field, an agreement was signed.

The minutes stated that the guarantees for non-judicialization and non-stigmatization will be granted to spokespersons and representatives of the communities that exercised their right to protest and participated in that space.

In addition, a follow-up meeting on the actions of agreements on the 95KM paving project was scheduled for next February 21, in accordance with the macro agreement.

After the suspension of the blockades, it was agreed that the social dialogue tables with peasant and indigenous leaders, community leaders and workers.

Also read: Governor of Meta assures that dark hands lead blockades in Puerto Gaitán

It transpired that a small group made up of welders and mechanics blocked the bridge over the Manacacias river last night, alleging that they were not included, so a meeting will be held with them this Wednesday morning.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Also read: Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales that complete 7 days

See also  Two former officials of the Mayor's Office of Aguazul in 2014 declared responsible for prosecutors for not executing the Cooperation Agreement – ​​news

