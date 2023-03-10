On the A17 near Dresden there was an accident with a truck in the Dölzschen motorway tunnel on Friday morning. According to the highway police, the route towards Prague between the Dresden-Gorbitz and Dresden-Südvorstadt exits will probably be closed for several hours. Traffic is currently backing up to the Dresden-West triangle. Traffic is also backing up in the southern suburbs of Dresden and on the B173 near Herzogswalde.
The truck driver who was involved in the accident was treated at the scene, police said. In the accident, his semitrailer had lost a loaded construction site excavator. The tunnel wall was not damaged, but both vehicles now have to be recovered.