Blockages in the port of Buenaventura generate daily losses of $60,000 million

The Colombian Federation of Logistics Agents in International Trade (Fitac) made an alert call and reiterated the request to the national Government to consciously and effectively address the situation on the access roads to Buenaventura that affect the well-being of the population, transit and transport of goods and people, the development of trade in the region and all activities related to the logistics chain and foreign trade.

The recurring blockades (16 so far in 2023) in this important road corridor, which connects Colombia with the world through the Special, Industrial, Port, Biodiverse and Ecotourism District of Buenaventura represent daily losses of around $5,000 million for the local economy and between $50,000 and $55,000 million for the transportation union, considering that the road also leads to Bajo Calima and Puerto Aguadulce.

“The closures and inconveniences that stop foreign trade activities in the most important city-port in the country caused Buenaventura to go from handling 60% of this trade to only 40%, which led cargo owners to review alternate routes and consider exporting the products through the Colombian Caribbean; consequences that would increase the economic impact in the Pacific region,” said Fitac, whose executive director is Miguel Ángel Espinosa.

The union alerted the representatives of the Government about the effects suffered by the logistics operation and the national dynamics with the cost overruns and paralysis of the transit of people and the traffic of food, merchandise and basic necessities towards the other municipalities of the region and the interior of the country.

In the same way, he reiterated his solidarity with the inhabitants of the town of Loboguerrero and the Colombian Pacific, by joining the call for mediation and solution of problems and compliance with agreements in the Valley.

The union also stressed that it will continue to monitor the situation on the road and the prompt solution established by the national government.

They warn that the fall of the bridge between Valle and Quindío would impact inflation

One of the difficulties that made the most noise in the face of the terrestrial connectivity of the Port of Buenaventura was recorded on April 13 with the fall of the El Alambrado bridge over the La Vieja river, which connects the departments of Valle del Cauca and Quindío. This left two police officers dead, more than 15 injured and serious mobility difficulties in this area of ​​the country.

The situation also generated uncertainty in food prices and in the import and export inputs that are mobilized in the Port of Buenaventura.

This is how the country’s union leaders let him see after what happened. The executive president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Colombia) and president of the Aliadas alliance, María Claudia Lacouture, assured that the fall of the bridge means a new challenge to contain inflation.

“The alternative route of the road to Cartago to connect the south with the center of the country will increase the value of freight. It is urgent to implement the Public-Private Economic Council proposed by the Aliadas alliance”, noted Lacouture when offering solidarity with the families and colleagues of the police officers who died from the fall of the bridge over the La Vieja river in Quindío.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Federation of Highway Freight Carriers (Colfecar) warned that the failure of the bridge over the La Vieja river in Quindío affects the country’s main freight corridor, the Bogotá – Buenaventura route and concentrates 21% of the burden.

“Any operational cost overrun will be very negative for the Nation’s logistics efficiency,” he specified. With Infobae

