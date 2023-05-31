Home » Blockchain Firm Raises $25M to Develop Third-Gen Architecture By CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Firm Raises $25M to Develop Third-Gen Architecture By CoinTelegraph

Blockchain Firm Raises $25M to Develop Third-Gen Architecture By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Blockchain firm raises $25 million to develop third-generation architecture

The Swiss non-profit Anoma Foundation has secured a major funding to continue the development and research of its third-generation blockchain architecture.

A third round of fundraising has secured $25 million for the organization, which is developing what it describes as a blockchain architecture centered on generalized intent. The technology is seen as enabling the development of fully decentralized applications and services (DApps), ranging from decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to blockchain rollup protocols.

Adrian Brink, co-founder of Anoma, told Cointelegraph that its third-generation architecture enables one greater composability and ease of use than existing smart contract protocolscome from your Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

