“Blocking costs” for those who leave their car at a charging station for more than 4 hours

Customers who plug in their car at public charging stations even though the charging session has long since ended is an annoyance for many electric car drivers. Blue Corner, operator of charging stations, now wants to put an end to this by charging blocking costs.

From this week, motorists will have to pay extra at all Blue Corner charging points if they stay for more than four hours. Four hours because most cars are sufficiently charged by then. And so they have to make room for other cars. But not all of them do that. They want to put a stop to this by charging extra costs.

The blocking costs are charged after 240 minutes (4 hours) of charging and cost 10 cents per minute, with a maximum of 12 euros per charging session.

“You can still charge your electric car after 240 minutes, but you will then pay blocking costs on top of the regular charging costs,” Shell Recharge tells its cardholders.

Expert in electric mobility and chairman of EV Jochen De Smet is in favor of the measure. “Because you sometimes see that people stay at the loading area so that they do not have to look for another parking space. In this way they delay other drivers, but they also ensure that charging point operators miss out on income.”

However, says Jochen De Smet, four hours is quite close. In Brussels they want to make charging station stickers pay extra at public charging stations after 5 hours, in Antwerp you already pay extra if you remain standing when your battery is fully charged.

This is also the case with plug-in hybrids.

