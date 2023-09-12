Blocking of Palmira straight – Cali generated traffic jams

For several hours this Monday morning, the Palmira – Cali stretch was blocked by a group of protesters who were demanding a solution to the difficulties in delivering their homes, which, according to reports, have already been cancelled.

The blockade generated a traffic jam on the straight line and affected mobility between the capital of the Valley and this municipality.

The authorities established alternative routes to guarantee communication between the two cities.

The leaders of the protest demanded the presence of the Mayor of Palmira, Oscar Escobar, to request attention to their requests.

According to them, the municipality of Palmira authorized the construction of a housing program five years ago, but so far they have not received their housing.

Mayor responds

Given this situation, the Mayor’s Office of Palmira reported in a statement that yesterday “the request of the community affected by the unfulfilled promise of a housing project called ‘Enchanted Forest’ was attended to, which could not be carried out in the municipality in which year 2019.”

The administration indicated that “some of those affected partially blocked mobility on the straight line, a road that connects Palmira with the city of Cali, demanding a solution from the municipal administration to this problem.”

He also stated that “this situation arose because in 2019 a construction license was granted without taking into account that the land in question is publicly owned, which generated numerous difficulties in the delivery of the homes.”

The statement explained that “Mayor Oscar Escobar is not responsible for the errors that occurred in the process of this project. On the contrary, from the moment he learned of this situation, he has been committed to managing, through the municipal administration, the necessary procedures to resolve this problem. These efforts have made considerable progress and it is hoped that they can be completed satisfactorily before he ends his term.”

In this sense, it was reported that at the site of the road blockade, a meeting was held that involved the construction company, the affected community, the Ombudsman’s Office, the legal representative and the municipal administration in which progress was made in defining agreements. and a calendar of activities was established that will allow the problem to be addressed more quickly.

“As a result, the blockade on the road was lifted, providing guarantees, both to the community that was demonstrating, and to those who needed to travel through the department,” reported the Mayor’s Office.

A new meeting was also scheduled, “considering that the process is close to its conclusion, so that the construction company can report on the progress in management. This reflects the commitment of the municipal administration to the preservation of public space and the well-being of the various communities.”

