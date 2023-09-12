Home » Blocking of Palmira straight – Cali generated traffic jams
News

Blocking of Palmira straight – Cali generated traffic jams

by admin
Blocking of Palmira straight – Cali generated traffic jams

For several hours this Monday morning, the Palmira – Cali stretch was blocked by a group of protesters who were demanding a solution to the difficulties in delivering their homes, which, according to reports, have already been cancelled.

The blockade generated a traffic jam on the straight line and affected mobility between the capital of the Valley and this municipality.

The authorities established alternative routes to guarantee communication between the two cities.

The leaders of the protest demanded the presence of the Mayor of Palmira, Oscar Escobar, to request attention to their requests.

According to them, the municipality of Palmira authorized the construction of a housing program five years ago, but so far they have not received their housing.

Mayor responds

Given this situation, the Mayor’s Office of Palmira reported in a statement that yesterday “the request of the community affected by the unfulfilled promise of a housing project called ‘Enchanted Forest’ was attended to, which could not be carried out in the municipality in which year 2019.”

The administration indicated that “some of those affected partially blocked mobility on the straight line, a road that connects Palmira with the city of Cali, demanding a solution from the municipal administration to this problem.”

Also read: Palmira would finally have a Transportation Terminal in 2026

He also stated that “this situation arose because in 2019 a construction license was granted without taking into account that the land in question is publicly owned, which generated numerous difficulties in the delivery of the homes.”

The statement explained that “Mayor Oscar Escobar is not responsible for the errors that occurred in the process of this project. On the contrary, from the moment he learned of this situation, he has been committed to managing, through the municipal administration, the necessary procedures to resolve this problem. These efforts have made considerable progress and it is hoped that they can be completed satisfactorily before he ends his term.”

See also  How do sports betting affect the Spanish economy?

In this sense, it was reported that at the site of the road blockade, a meeting was held that involved the construction company, the affected community, the Ombudsman’s Office, the legal representative and the municipal administration in which progress was made in defining agreements. and a calendar of activities was established that will allow the problem to be addressed more quickly.

“As a result, the blockade on the road was lifted, providing guarantees, both to the community that was demonstrating, and to those who needed to travel through the department,” reported the Mayor’s Office.

A new meeting was also scheduled, “considering that the process is close to its conclusion, so that the construction company can report on the progress in management. This reflects the commitment of the municipal administration to the preservation of public space and the well-being of the various communities.”

Comments

You may also like

Jiacheng Group Ensures Safe and Smooth Torch Relay...

Are ETFs better than hedge funds?

Lost in Cajas, they are now safe with...

Officer-Involved Shooting in East El Paso Leaves Two...

Ministry of Health requested return of resources from...

The 18th World Water Resources Conference Calls for...

09/08/2023 – Slow Spoken Messages

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines from Moderna and...

Epidemiological alert declared due to Dengue case in...

Scheduled interruption of electrical service in Santa Marta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy