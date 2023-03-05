Home News Blocking of the Neutorgasse: From now on, a large construction site in the heart of Graz heralds an “offensive”.
Blocking of the Neutorgasse: From now on, a large construction site in the heart of Graz heralds an “offensive”.

Blocking of the Neutorgasse: From now on, a large construction site in the heart of Graz heralds an “offensive”.

Passengers from Wildon have felt it just as much as climate ticket users from Trofaiach. And from Monday morning, one of the largest road construction sites in Graz for decades has also caught drivers from Weiz or Feldbach: The work on the new Graz tram route around Neutorgasse, which starts on March 6th, affects hundreds of thousands of Styrians – in the short term and in the long term: Immediately from March 20th, February several regional buses dodged because the Andreas-Hofer-Platz was temporarily canceled as the terminus.

