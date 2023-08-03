Blog: Finally Sun in Wacken – Day 2 with Kreator and Helloween | > – News – Schleswig-Holstein

Status: 03.08.2023 18:09

The Wacken weather is slightly forgiving for the first time this week. And the line-up also lifts the mood: Today, among others, Hammerfall, Kreator and Helloween are on the stages.

6:07 p.m

Wacken weather: Forgiving prospects for days 3 and 4

VIDEO: This is how the weather is in Schleswig-Holstein (2 min)

5:40 p.m

This is how the W:O:A has worked so far

Hard, harder, Wacken: Even the mud can’t stop the good mood on the Holy Ground. We have summarized some impressions of the first festival days.

5:12 p.m

Metalheads help wheelchair users in the Wacken modder

The 32nd Wacken Open Air is an adventure even for pedestrians. The mud poses even greater problems for wheelchair users. “We pull me over here with two or three men – if necessary with tension belts, two men in front, one behind,” says Andrea Schütt. If necessary, she would always find a helping hand in Wacken. We visited the wheelchair user at the “Wheels of Steel” camp.

4:07 p.m

Resident from Besdorf lets 150 fans camp with her

When Marie Dammann from Besdorf found out that the fans were backing up on the way to Wacken and the traffic jam didn’t want to clear anymore, she spontaneously went there with a neighbor. “We heard from the police that no one was being allowed into the camping areas. We told those who were stuck in traffic that and offered them a place to stay with us.” That was on Tuesday. The first metalheads pitched their tent with her and her neighbor in the front yard. But more and more came. Finally she released her paddock, where she actually wanted to harvest hay. “According to the organizers, we are alternative site area A,” she laughs. Dirk Sieling also invites everyone who has not been admitted to the area in the Steinburg district to the premises of his carpentry shop in Ehndorf near Neumünster. He is a metalhead himself and now offers up to 300 like-minded people free tent and camping sites. If enough music fans arrive, Sieling also wants to organize bands.

VIDEO: Marie Dammann takes in 150 stranded Wacken campers (1 min)

3:03 p.m

Excavating in the Holy Land

In these minutes, the second Wacken day will also start on the main stages, with the band “Skyline” on the “Harder” stage. So that the so-called Holy Ground doesn’t completely muddy today, heavy equipment has been brought in ahead of time.

VIDEO: Fighting the mud (1 min)

2:30 p.m

That was the atmosphere at the W:O:A opening

VIDEO: Wacken fans celebrate the start of the festival in the mud (1 min)

2:15 p.m

DRK interim balance: 540 volunteers at the W:O:A

DRK volunteers in action: Carina Marie Schlag, Tobias Walter, Dominic Koberski, Katrin Strasser and Stephan Brinkmann (from left).

Around 540 volunteers are working for the German Red Cross at Wacken Open Air. According to the paramedics, the festival has so far been quiet. But: Because of the soggy ground, some people twist their ankles so badly that there are some foot and knee injuries. The DRK expects 3,000 treatments by the end of the festival. “But then every little plaster counts too. 3,000 treatments sound like a lot at first, but with the mass of people that’s completely normal,” says DRK spokesman Jürgen Schumacher. The DRK local association Kaltenkirchen coordinates the Wacken operation.

12:57 p.m

Metal fans usually celebrate peacefully

The police are satisfied with the situation in Wacken. According to the latest information, there have only been relatively few operations so far. Most of the time it was “police support for people in helpless situations” or dispute settlement. Yesterday, during a personal check, it was found that there was an arrest warrant against the person being checked. He was sent straight to the Itzehoe prison. There were other missions for assault, drunkenness and theft.

12:20 p.m

Wasteland Warriors: Fun and Apocalypse

They are known from the movie “Mad Max”: the Wasteland Warriors. For years they have been stirring up festivals with their wild costumes in an apocalyptic manner. Wacken Open Air even has its own area: the Wasteland Stage. Wasteland Warrior Hauke ​​Pehl explains why he is there.

VIDEO: Wacken: Fascination Wasteland Warrior (1 min)

11:37 a.m

Metalheads are slowly waking up

It was a long evening and probably a short night for most. But now life is slowly coming back to the site.

10:47 a.m

Festival pastor: “It’s touching how people help each other here”

With a total of 20 experienced psychotherapists, deacons, social pedagogues and pastors, the festival pastoral care of the North Church is on the road again this year at the Wacken Open Air. The goal: to help people who are not doing well mentally with informal conversations. “For some, the special situation is very challenging, others take it as it comes. It is touching how people help each other here again – how many people from the region offered tent sites, for example,” says festival pastor Annika Woydack. Last year the offer of helpers was very well received.

09:59 am

Bundeswehr helps with rescue route

In an emergency, every second counts. In the mud on the festival grounds in Wacken, however, even rescue workers find it difficult to make headway. That’s why the Bundeswehr has now helped to build a temporary roadway. This is a 150 meter long collapsible road. “This is a support service for the rescue services and for the police to be able to take care of people in an emergency,” said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr.

9:16 a.m

That’s on the agenda for today

That Wacken fans are deeply relaxed is nothing new. However, relaxation can reach a new level from 11 a.m. “Metal Yoga” starts at 11 a.m. – and it remains to be seen which mud yoga figures the metalheads are capable of. But the focus is again on numerous acts on the stages. Among others: Helloween, Uriah Heep, Kreator, TBA and Rage. It is still unclear whether there will be short-term changes again.

8:35 a.m

Weather in Wacken remains mixed

Die-hard metal fans don’t have to get used to it at first. It stays muddy. But there isn’t quite as much rain as in the past few days. There may actually be longer dry spells today. And according to NDR weather expert Meeno Schrader, it should even remain completely dry tomorrow and on Saturday.

VIDEO: This is how the weather is in Schleswig-Holstein (2 min)

7:35 a.m

Metal queen Doro Pesch rocked the first evening

Doro Pesch celebrated her 40th stage anniversary on the first evening of the festival. Beforehand, she had not been impressed by the rainy weather. It was already “pretty muddy” on the festival site. But she has often experienced bad weather during performances. “Well, we’re almost used to it,” said the 59-year-old.

7:01 a.m

Wacken start: joy and frustration among fans

While around 50,000 fans conquered the Holy Ground yesterday, 35,000 others have to make their way home. This is how the first official day of the festival went:

VIDEO: Too much mud in Wacken: 30,000 have to go home (6 min)

06:51 a.m

Comment: “Lots of trust lost”

Arrival stop, admission stop – frustration. Thousands of visitors from Germany, Europe and all over the world had to return home. Nadina von Studnitz from the NDR Schleswig-Holstein Studio in Heide comments on the unsuccessful start of the Wacken Open Air Festival.

AUDIO: Nadina von Studnitz comments on unsuccessful Wacken launch (1 min)

06:03 a.m

A new Wacken day begins

How unusual: Last night there was a longer rain break around the festival site. There was only a small shower between three and four o’clock. However, new rain clouds are approaching again – thunderstorms are also possible. But, after that, so the meteorologists say, there should be more and more dry phases.

