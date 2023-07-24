Blog | The most important news

App “Craverer of the University of Tübingen: Run, Anna, run!

“Coin” and “Traveler”: The Tübingen Chair of Ancient Numismatics released the “Craveler” app for young people.

6th Mey Generalbau Triathlon – A real act of violence

The sixth Mey Generalbau Triathlon took place on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd in Tübingen. We swam in the Neckar, cycled in the direction of Bebenhausen and finally there was a run through the center of Tübingen. City councilor Bernd Gugel is taking part – he fought for this event more than ten years ago.

The triathlon in pictures:

Achim Mey (right) starts the sprint race

. Image: Ulmer

The swim entry at the Neckar Bridge. Image: Ulmer

Start of the sprint race with the entry to the swim. Image: Ulmer

The view from above of what is happening. Image: Ulmer

Caution was required when entering. Image: Ulmer

Swimming in the Neckar about

Olympic distance. Image: Ulmer

The Neckar is only partially deep in some places. Image: Ulmer

The fastest way was still swimming. Image: Ulmer

There was a change on the Neckarinsel. Image: Ulmer

Each participant had their own station. Image: Ulmer

Bernd Gugel also switched to his bike. Image: Ulmer

From the Neckarbrücke we went over the Mühlstraße in the direction of Wilhelmstraße. Image: Ulmer

Past Lustnauer Tor. Image: Ulmer

Dominik Dworschak from the TriAs Wernau Rookie Project. Image: Ulmer

Young and old were on their way to Bodelshausen and back. Image: Ulmer

Jan Belser (Wendelsheim) during the subsequent run through the center of Tübingen. Image: Ulmer

Sometimes a short shower helps to get ahead. Image: Ulmer

The supply point was gratefully accepted. Image: Ulmer

The last few meters was fought. Image: Ulmer

A runner at the finish. Image: Ulmer

Cheering at the finish line. Image: Ulmer

The last meters are almost done. Image: Ulmer

All participants received a medal. Image: Ulmer

Andreas Heinrich (Ammerbuch) comes with his daughters. Image: Ulmer

The finish line. Image: Ulmer

Sirtaki under oak trees

The Doctors’ Orchestra and the Reutlingen Concert Choir performed Mikis Theodorakis’ ballet suite “Alexis Sorbas” on the Sudhaus forest stage.

City of Rottenburg wants to sell high-rise building on the DHL site

The high-rise building on the DHL site has been largely empty for five years. The city is now looking for an investor.

The Schäferlauf in Bad Urach 2023

Thousands of visitors came to Bad Urach at the weekend to see the shepherd royal couple, among other things. The people of Bad Urach call it the most beautiful local festival in the country – the traditional shepherd’s run in the city. On the fairground there are various folkloric performances, the award ceremony for performance herding by the chairman of the regional sheep breeding association and finally the race of the unmarried shepherds and shepherd’s daughters over a stubble field with prizes for the winners. A few impressions of the parade on Sunday:

The people of Bad Urach call it the most beautiful local festival in the country – the traditional shepherd’s run in the city, which is taking place for the 145th time this year. Photo: Thomas de Marco The highlight of the multi-day event is on Sunday. Photo: Thomas de Marco On the fairground there are various folkloric performances, the award ceremony for performance herding by the chairman of the regional sheep breeding association and finally the race of the unmarried shepherds and shepherd’s daughters over a stubble field with prizes for the winners. Photo: Thomas de Marco Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann and Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir (both Green) crown the shepherd royal couple. Photo: Thomas de Marco The celebrations in the city in the biosphere region of the Swabian Alb started on Friday and will end on Monday. Photo: Thomas de Marco Since 1723, Bad Urach has been celebrating the Urach Shepherd Run every two years, which goes back to a decree by Duke Eberhard Ludwig. Photo: Thomas de Marco The city was expecting up to 6,000 visitors at the Zittelstatt fairgrounds. Photo: Thomas de Marco Depending on the weather, around 25,000 visitors were expected in the city and along the parade route. Photo: Thomas de Marco Unesco included the Schäferlauf in 2018 in the nationwide register of intangible cultural heritage. Photo: Thomas de Marco There were also sheep to be seen at the big parade. Image: Thomas de Marco

CDU and Parents for Future: Pros and cons of the Schindhau tunnel

After the criticism from Fridays for Future, the CDU city association in Tübingen is still behind the realization of the Schindhau base tunnel and thus the expansion of the B27. He writes that in a press release. The Parents for Future see it differently.

Main exercise of the fire brigade: salvage, rescue, extinguish

During their main exercise in Stockach, the Gomaringer fire brigade showed how they save lives in the event of an accident – ​​and still extinguish them.

