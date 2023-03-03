Months after the release of Blonde, Ana De Armas has addressed the negative reactions to the film in which she plays Marilyn Monroe.

Blonde was not particularly appreciated by audiences and critics and Ana de Armasmonths after his debut on Netflix as an interpreter of Marilyn Monroereflected on the negative reception of the film directed by Andrew Dominik. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde chronicled the life of Marilyn Monroe, a Hollywood icon struggling with her double identity. In fact, the film deals with some creative liberties not only with Marilyn’s cinematic achievements, but also with the personal misadventures of the woman behind her diva.

Blonde: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

Blonde, Ana de Armas reflects on the criticisms of the film

Received in a divisive way by audiences and critics, Blonde nonetheless has a positive note in the eyes of the critics, as also demonstrated by the Oscar nominations 2023: Ana de Armas’ performance was particularly appreciated and this is also why the film is in the competition for the Academy Award 2023 only for the category of best actress. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe lead actress addressed how Blonde was received by audiences and critics as well as her performance as Marilyn Monroe.