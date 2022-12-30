Blood banks in many places are under enormous pressure, Zhejiang Red Cross launches emergency blood donation campaign against the epidemic

On the one hand, the whole people are fighting against the epidemic, and on the other hand, the cold wave and the epidemic have caused a sharp drop in the number of blood donations, and the clinical use of blood is under great pressure. Upon learning of this emergency, the Provincial Red Cross took urgent action, and a life-saving operation launched in the name of love blew the rallying call.

On December 27, the Provincial Red Cross Society, the Provincial Health Commission, and the Provincial Civilization Office jointly issued an initiative to party and government agencies at all levels, enterprises and institutions, and the people of the province: donate blood, save lives, and protect the hope of life together. On the morning of December 28, the “Save” emergency blood donation activity against the epidemic sponsored by the Provincial Red Cross Society was launched at the Zhejiang Provincial Blood Center. This is the first charity blood donation activity after the initiative was launched.

Although the cold wind howled, but there are still many volunteers made a special trip to come. After going through strict disinfection procedures, the blood donors who pass the preliminary screening will donate blood in turn. In the rhythmic opening and closing of the fists, streams of warm blood carrying love slowly flowed into the blood storage bags and were delivered to the places that needed it most.

A Chongqing boy at the scene was treated in the Second Hospital of Zhejiang University due to construction site injuries in his early years. He had received social help and came here to donate blood when he learned of the blood donation initiative issued by the Provincial Red Cross Society. He said that he hopes to express his gratitude to the society and give back to the society in this way.

Li Bingwei, a 37-year-old brother from Henan, has been driving a taxi in Hangzhou for more than ten years. He started donating blood shortly after he arrived in Hangzhou in 2008, and he has donated 3400ml of blood so far. This time, he donated 200ml, “When the physical condition is better, come over and donate more.”

Chen Zhifei, who has been honored as a model worker in the national transportation system and a “good man in Zhejiang”, said at the event that as a member of the Communist Party, he is very proud to participate in this blood donation event and hopes to save more people through blood donation. Blood donation is a kind of warmth and a kind of love. I hope more people will support blood donation.

Also participating in this blood donation is Huang Yafeng, who rescued more than 10 people in the July 2017 shop explosion on Gudun Road in Hangzhou. As a member of the Hangzhou Red Cross Taxi Volunteer Team, he arrived at the scene early. After saving people, Huang Yafeng learned that the injured still needed blood, so Huang Yafeng went to the Provincial Blood Center to donate blood. In the past few years, he has donated blood 8 times in succession. Huang Yafeng said that he was also “yang” some time ago, and he has recovered for more than a week. “During this period of time, I read news reports that because of the epidemic, blood supply is becoming more and more difficult to meet clinical needs. This time I specially led the Red Cross service team to come here. donate blood”.

In one morning, more than 20 people came to participate in the blood donation activity, and 8 of them successfully donated blood, and the amount of free blood donation reached 2,500 milliliters.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Red Cross Society, with the increase in the number of “Yangkang”, the number of appointments for blood components in the Provincial Blood Center has increased significantly this weekend. However, at present, the clinical blood supply in hospitals across the province is still very tight. The Provincial Red Cross Society and the Provincial Blood Center continue to appeal to all caring people to actively participate in blood donation as soon as possible, so as to send a gift of life to patients, so that those who are in urgent need of blood Patients have a full sense of security in the “winter”.