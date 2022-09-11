For him, resident in Verrès, at an altitude of 120, a gold badge with a diamond Per Corrado Arvat, from Pont-Saint-Martin, 100 donations include gold and emerald

GLASSES

It was the day of the celebration and of the well-deserved awards for the blood donors of the Avis sections of the Lower Valley, those of Verrès, Arnad and Pont Saint Martin. On Sunday 4 September, the annual Donor’s Day involved the two communities of Verrès and Issogne who hosted the various official moments of the anniversary. The via da Verrès where the Avisini gathered in front of the town hall for the procession which left for the Collegiate Church of Saint-Gilles where Mass was celebrated in the presence of the banners from various municipalities in the region.

After the floral tribute to the monument to the blood donor in via Amilcare Crétier, there was the transfer to Issogne which welcomed the speeches of the authorities, the awards and the traditional and convivial social lunch in the multipurpose hall.

An opportunity to deliver the merits to the members of the three sections who have distinguished themselves in their work in favor of the community by donating their blood. The merits relating to the Avis section of Pont-Saint-Martin were the following in order of importance. Gold badge with emerald for one hundred donations to Corrado Arvat; gold badge with ruby ​​for the sixty donations to Stefano Brunod and Paolo Pizzini; gold badge for fifty donations to Roberta Tagliaro, Roberto Bertolin, Elena Mangaretto; badge in gilded silver (36 donations) awarded to Alessandro Barbieri, Davide Picco, Andrea Gaggioni, Daniela Trenta, Stefania Ricci, Rita Vairetto and Matteo Vacchiero; silver badge (16 donations) to Francesca Costa, Maurizio Dalbard, Marco Catenazzi, Vanda Durando, Valeria Dalbard, Michela Ion, Donatella Longis, Izudin Marusic, Dalila Stevenin and Martina Vacchiero; copper badge (8 donations) for Stefano Arnodo, Patrizia Bordet, Silvia Borriello, Alan Colliard, Denis Dherin, Stephanie Fasano, Vilma Gaillard, Stefano Lazier, Samanta Desirée Cristina Lo Valvo, Mauro Miraglia, Alessia Ricci and Alessandra Termine. For the section of Verrès, Giovanni Delgrosso (a gold badge with a diamond for his 120 donations) withdrew the merits; Guido Contoz (gold badge with ruby); Angelo Fadda and Vilma Vuillermin (badge in gilded silver); Elena Zatta and Patrizia Fasulo (silver badge); Victoria Da Ros, Serena Michielin, Silvia Michielin and Cristina Vuillermin (copper badge). No merits have been awarded for the Arnad section in this edition. – Amelio Ambrosi