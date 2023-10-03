Bloody repression in Goma: Colonel Mike Mikombe sentenced to death

After a month of trial, the military court of North Kivu rendered a verdict, Monday, October 2 late at night in Goma, in the case of the carnage of the followers of the Messianic Judaic natural faith sect towards the nations, called “Wazalendo “. Main accused, Colonel Mike Mikombe, brigade commander of the Republican Guard, is sentenced to the death penalty.

At the end of a heated trial, the ruling fell around 11 p.m. local time in the case of the bloody repression against the demonstration of followers of the Messianic Judaic natural faith sect towards the nations.

The main accused, Colonel Mike Mikombe, was sentenced to death and dismissed from the army. Furthermore, the court reclassified the offense of crime against humanity by murder charged against it as murder itself.

The three other defendants, including Mbaya Mbaya Mwati and Daniel Amira, received a sentence of ten years of main penal servitude with admission of mitigating circumstances.

However, Lieutenant-Colonel Donatien Bawili, prosecuted for preventing failure to denounce persons liable to military jurisdiction, was acquitted.

The court also pronounced the acquittal of one of the four 2nd class soldiers, Kabamba Idrassa, prosecuted with his comrades-in-arms for the offense of criminal participation in the carnage of civilians.

Immediately, the counsel of the convicted Mikombe appealed to the High Military Court, against this “ failed stop » from the military court of North Kivu.

The repression of the demonstration by Wazalendo followers resulted, on August 30, in a death toll of 58 people, including a police officer, and 70 injured.