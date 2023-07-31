Home » Bloomberg: Russia Begins Sending Oil To China Via Northern Sea Route
News

Bloomberg: Russia Begins Sending Oil To China Via Northern Sea Route

by admin
Bloomberg: Russia Begins Sending Oil To China Via Northern Sea Route

The use of this maritime route could reduce the travel time from the Russian ports of the Baltic Sea to the refineries in the north of the Asian country by up to two weeks.

Russia has begun to actively use the Northern Sea Route to transport oil to Chinese ports, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the ship tracking service.

“The use of the Northern Sea Route could reduce travel time from Russian Baltic ports to North China refineries in up to two weeks, or about and 30% compared to the route that surrounds Europe, through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca,” the agency highlights.

According to the outlet, two oil tankers Aframax, carrying about 730,000 barrels of crude each, have left Russian Baltic Sea ports for the Chinese city of Rizhao, while a third vessel of similar size is sailing in the opposite direction. More Russian oil is likely to be shipped via the Northern Sea Route in the coming months.

Moscow is emerging as the main supplier of crude oil for the Asian giant so far this year. In the month of June, Russia exported to China a record amount of oil, 2.57 million barrels per daythus exceeding the levels reached in May.

The Northern Sea Route

The Northern Sea Route is the seaway more short between the European part of Russia and the Far East, as well as the main sea communication in the Russian Arctic.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia in March, Moscow and Beijing agreed create a joint body for the development of the maritime route.

See also  The empowerment of Cesarean women and the fight for their spaces in society

Thus, at the beginning of July, the Chinese company NewNew Shipping Line inaugurated regular container traffic between Russia and the Asian giant through that route.

You may also like

Astronomy lovers, ready to see the Blue Moon

Strengthening Basic Research: A Path to Achieve Scientific...

Dresden: The 5 best concerts in August 2023

VMT arrests nine drivers for drunk driving

Unemployment rate in the country fell to 9.3%...

After Corona: Essen Singers’ Circle starts “Choir Summer...

Protests in Portugal against the Lisbon World Youth...

Mother Sues Knoxville Police Chief and City for...

54,000 Ukrainians since June 4th. died in »counteroffensive«

Hospital guard dies in collision with bus

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy