Bloomberg: Russia Begins Sending Oil To China Via Northern Sea Route

The use of this maritime route could reduce the travel time from the Russian ports of the Baltic Sea to the refineries in the north of the Asian country by up to two weeks.

Russia has begun to actively use the Northern Sea Route to transport oil to Chinese ports, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the ship tracking service.

“The use of the Northern Sea Route could reduce travel time from Russian Baltic ports to North China refineries in up to two weeks, or about and 30% compared to the route that surrounds Europe, through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca,” the agency highlights.

According to the outlet, two oil tankers Aframax, carrying about 730,000 barrels of crude each, have left Russian Baltic Sea ports for the Chinese city of Rizhao, while a third vessel of similar size is sailing in the opposite direction. More Russian oil is likely to be shipped via the Northern Sea Route in the coming months.

Moscow is emerging as the main supplier of crude oil for the Asian giant so far this year. In the month of June, Russia exported to China a record amount of oil, 2.57 million barrels per daythus exceeding the levels reached in May.

The Northern Sea Route

The Northern Sea Route is the seaway more short between the European part of Russia and the Far East, as well as the main sea communication in the Russian Arctic.

During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia in March, Moscow and Beijing agreed create a joint body for the development of the maritime route.

Thus, at the beginning of July, the Chinese company NewNew Shipping Line inaugurated regular container traffic between Russia and the Asian giant through that route.

