Home » BloomsyBox Offers $2000 to Watch and Rate 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies
News

BloomsyBox Offers $2000 to Watch and Rate 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

by admin
BloomsyBox Offers $2000 to Watch and Rate 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

The search for the ultimate Christmas movie specialist is on, and the requirements are simple: watch 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and get paid $2000.00 USD. BloomsyBox, a subscription box company, is offering this dream job to one lucky individual who will also receive a supply of Ghirardelli brand hot chocolate and two pairs of fuzzy socks.

The selected person will be responsible for rating each movie based on criteria such as the festive factor, predictability of the plot, chemistry between the characters, the ability to evoke tears, and rewatchability. The chosen films include The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008), Crown for Christmas (2015), Northpole (2014), The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Christmas Getaway (2017), Journey Back to Christmas (2016), Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022), Family for Christmas (2015), Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), A Royal Christmas (2014), and The Christmas Train (2017).

In addition to the $2000.00 USD payment, the selected person will also receive a 12-month subscription to BloomsyBox. The deadline for applications is December 3, so Christmas movie enthusiasts are encouraged to get their applications in soon. BloomsyBox’s website assures that they have designed a foolproof rating system, perfect for even the most Grinch-skeptics.

So dust off those fuzzy socks, grab a cup of hot chocolate, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Hallmark Christmas movies for a chance to win $2000.00 USD.

See also  Saudi Arabia: Whose room is inside the moon on top of the clock tower? You know too

You may also like

F1 | Bahrain: Red Bull flies, but Ferrari...

Tariq Sharif writes: Stifling the militia economically

Renew the institutionality

A warning from God?It’s freezing in the east...

ILLUMINATE 6 – In the new season the...

Listing of 30-year government bond futures, laying the...

Who is Ivan Cantu, the man with Latin...

They warn of scams when issuing the Tradition...

﻿Bay Area Power/Futian 13-term consumption upgrade to provide...

L’EOS in rally and of the 10% The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy