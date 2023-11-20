BloomsyBox Offers $2000 to Watch and Rate 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies

The search for the ultimate Christmas movie specialist is on, and the requirements are simple: watch 12 Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and get paid $2000.00 USD. BloomsyBox, a subscription box company, is offering this dream job to one lucky individual who will also receive a supply of Ghirardelli brand hot chocolate and two pairs of fuzzy socks.

The selected person will be responsible for rating each movie based on criteria such as the festive factor, predictability of the plot, chemistry between the characters, the ability to evoke tears, and rewatchability. The chosen films include The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008), Crown for Christmas (2015), Northpole (2014), The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Christmas Getaway (2017), Journey Back to Christmas (2016), Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022), Family for Christmas (2015), Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), A Royal Christmas (2014), and The Christmas Train (2017).

In addition to the $2000.00 USD payment, the selected person will also receive a 12-month subscription to BloomsyBox. The deadline for applications is December 3, so Christmas movie enthusiasts are encouraged to get their applications in soon. BloomsyBox’s website assures that they have designed a foolproof rating system, perfect for even the most Grinch-skeptics.

So dust off those fuzzy socks, grab a cup of hot chocolate, and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Hallmark Christmas movies for a chance to win $2000.00 USD.

