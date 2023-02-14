Flowers bloom, China is full of spring, Shenzhou

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-14 10:28

CCTV News (News Network): Right now, the land of China is full of spring, and people enjoy the flowers in spring and share good times.

Bougainvillea is the city flower of Xiamen, Fujian. In Meihailing Park, more than 10,000 plants of more than 50 varieties of bougainvillea are blooming, attracting tourists to stop and watch.

Now is the season of rape blossoms. In Dangyang, Hubei, 10,000 mu of rape blossoms are blooming. In Longnan, Jiangxi, the rapeseed flowers all over the mountains and plains have entered the blooming period, complementing the white plum flowers. Tourists walk on the green path among the flowers and feel the breath of spring.

Everything is revived, and spring is getting stronger. Right now, from south to north, plum blossoms are blooming in various places. In Xinshao, Hunan, thousands of red plums bloom in spring and stand proudly on the branches; in Jinan, Shandong, the first batch of red plums in Baotu Spring Park have bloomed one after another recently, and the red plums have become a beautiful scenery in the park; in Shijiazhuang, Hebei, wax The plums are either budding or in full bloom, and the thick plum fragrance is refreshing.