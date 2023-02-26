In several operations carried out by the Metropolitan Police in Neiva, four people were captured, marijuana, bazuco and even firearms were seized in the south of the opita capital.

Case 1

Developed in the sector of the Cuarto Centenario neighborhood, where our quadrant 21, through patrolling, registration and control tasks, achieved the capture in flagrante delicto of a 26-year-old man residing in the Las Américas neighborhood on 30th street and 37th street , who, at the time of a preventive search, found 48 doses of bazuco ready for sale.

This individual was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, waiting for a guarantee control judge to define his legal situation.

Case 2

Operational activity carried out by our Quadrant 21 of the Fourth Centenary, achieving the capture of José Luis Javela Tovar, 27 years old, who was found with 50 doses of marijuana ready for sale.

This man, who records a sentence of 25 months in prison for the crime of personal injury, was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, who in the next few hours will present him before a guarantee control judge, with the purpose of what defines your legal situation.

Case 3

In the Municipality of Aipe, our quadrant 1, achieves in the sector known as the “Hueco” of the Pueblo Nuevo neighborhood, the capture of a 61-year-old woman residing in this sector, who at the time of making a preventive search, They find 50 doses of bazuco ready for sale.

This woman, pointed out by the community as one of the largest sellers of narcotic substances in said municipality, was left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office and this, in turn, before a guarantee control judge, who decided to release her. , but linked to the process that is brought forward for this punishable offense.

Case 4

In the course of a voluntary search of a house located in the Puertas del Sol neighborhood, he managed to seize 538 grams of marijuana and a revolver-type firearm with six cartridges inside.

Weapon and substance, were left at the disposal of the competent authority, with the purpose of advancing in the investigative process, which allows us to determine with certainty the owner of the same.