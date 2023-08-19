Blue crab, Bonaccini asks the Government that the national state of emergency be approved – Emilia-Romagna Region

Blue crabthe Emilia-Romagna Region asks the Government “that the national state of emergency”.

The president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini made the request, also on the recommendation of the associations representing the fishing cooperatives in the area, requesting that the resolution be followed by a adequate financial support to ensure that local administrations and fishermen hit by the problem have the possibility of urgent interventions, to counteract the damage to the environmental ecosystem and the economic damage to businesses and families.

Soon, says the request, the Region will send (as indicated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry) the report of the damage caused by the blue crab to the fishermen of the Goro and Comacchio marines and, it is stated in the note from the Region, “we are available to collaborate for the first refreshments on the basis of 2.9 million declared available for this emergency by the Government presided over by you”.

“But it is only a first allocation compared to what is necessary – specified the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini and the regional councilor for agriculture, Alessio moms-, for a phenomenon whose scope is now impressive, as highlighted, in the first place, by the fishermen’s associations. A first step was the authorization to capture, harvest and market, but this is not enough. This species is putting an entire sector in crisis”.

“As a Region – conclude Bonaccini and Mammi – we have also proposed to open a credit line for aquaculture companies: we will discuss this and other issues in the next few days in a meeting with the fishermen and aquaculture farmers of Goro and Comacchio, together with the mayors, to take stock of the situation”.



The situation

In 2023 throughout the Po Delta and as regards Emilia-Romagna in the municipalities of Goro and Comacchio in the province of Ferrara, a massive proliferation of blue crabs (Callinectes Spidus), an allochthonous species native to the Atlantic Ocean, probably introduced into the Mediterranean Sea through the ballast waters of ships, which has no natural antagonists in our seas and is invading the Adriatic and systematically destroying the marine ecosystem.

This species has shown itself to be particularly aggressive towards the aquaculture farms present in the Sacca di Goro and in the adductor canals of Comacchio, natural environments where approximately 16,000 tons of clamswhich correspond to 55% of Italian production and al 40% of the European one with 1700 employees which refer to the marineries of Goro and Comacchio.

Goro and Comacchio report a collection of 160 tons of blue crab in the period between 11 July and 11 August 2023 alone. The local fishing associations denounce that in addition to the “emerging damage” characterized by the expenses incurred every day to collect and dispose of the highest possible number of blue crabs (i.e. several tens of tons of specimens per day, sent to approved incinerators), workers and their families are particularly concerned about their income in the next 12/24 months, since this proliferation has wiped out all the sowing of juveniles made during the spring, in addition to the species already ready for marketing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

