Blue dress

Alejandro Santamaría launches his new single “Vestido azul”, a song that shows his musical evolution and represents a new chapter in his artistic career.

The song was recorded in Medellín with a rock style and vibrant guitar solos, a different musical experience that Santamaría needed to explore: “Something special about this song is that for the first time I recorded the guitar solos for one of my songs, allowing me to explore harmonies that They fit perfectly what we were looking for in this song.”

“Vestido Azul” was created in collaboration with Los Jacobz, who also participated in the production of the song.

The result is a mixture of fresh and risky sounds that reflect the evolution of the artist.

The song conveys a message of irresistible attraction to a woman with whom the artist would like to spend the whole night, enjoying her company under a dim light.

It suggests a desire for intimacy and connection. The single contains a fusion of pop and funk style along with the guitar solos creating an atmosphere of passion and energy.

In recent months, the Colombian artist has proven to be up to the task in terms of musical quality, as the competitive industry is currently evolving daily.

