Original title: Blue Room Observation｜Samar Rare Certificate SCO Attraction Passes the Most Achievement Documents in History

During the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech focusing on the new situation, new tasks and new challenges faced by the SCO and its member states, and on strengthening the unity of the SCO member states and promoting the SCO Propose major proposals for future development. What are the important outcomes of the SCO Samarkand Summit? What kind of Chinese wisdom and Chinese plan has China provided for the development of the SCO? In today’s “Blue Hall Observation”, CCTV reporters interviewed experts on international issues and brought in-depth interpretation.

China has made positive contributions to the success of the summit

fruitful

The summit signed and issued the “Samarkand Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization”, and passed more than 40 outcome documents and 4 major statements, with fruitful results. China has made positive contributions to the success of the summit. President Xi Jinping put forward five suggestions on how the SCO should grasp the trend of the times and strengthen unity and cooperation, drawing a roadmap for the SCO to move forward.

Sun Zhuangzhi, director of the Institute of Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that this Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit brought together some core principles in the global development and global security initiatives proposed by Chinese leaders and the basic principles advocated by the “Shanghai Spirit”. The principles of cooperation come together. President Xi Jinping has made a very good reflection on the development of the world from a global perspective. The SCO is actually a very good practice of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative at the regional level. Against the background of a century of changes, the SCO, as a very important pillar that adheres to the practice of maintaining genuine multilateralism and promoting multi-polarity, is becoming more and more stable. After this summit, the SCO’s role in these areas will be further highlighted.

Deng Hao, Secretary-General of the China SCO Research Center, said that the two initiatives have been widely responded to by member states: the global security initiative proposed by President Xi and the global development initiative are actually highly compatible with the SCO. These two initiatives can be said to have received wide response and active support from member states. These two initiatives provide a new concept for the SCO concept of a community with a shared future. Under the guidance of such a concept, the cooperation of the SCO will be stable and far-reaching.

What is the “code” for the SCO’s success?

“Shanghai Spirit” is the vitality of development and growth

As the most populous and most extensive regional cooperation organization in the world, what is the “code” for the SCO’s success? President Xi Jinping summed up five important experiences and emphasized that the “Shanghai Spirit” is the vitality of the SCO’s development and growth, and must be adhered to for a long time.

Ding Xiaoxing, director of the Eurasian Institute of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, said that President Xi’s speech not only summed up the successful experience of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the past, but also pointed out a direction for future development: President Xi said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization should Adhering to the “Shanghai Spirit” means mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development. The current international situation is extremely complex, with countries facing difficulties in economic development, constant regional conflicts, and intensifying confrontation between major powers. Human beings are indeed faced with a choice of destiny, whether to conflict or to cooperate, whether to divide or to unite. Therefore, at such an important juncture, Shanghai The cooperative organization still holds high the “Shanghai Spirit”, pursues common security through cooperation, achieves common development through cooperation, and promotes the grand goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

SCO ushered in a new round of largest expansion

The appeal of the “SCO family” is obvious to all

The SCO also ushered in a new round of the largest expansion of membership. At this summit, Iran was accepted as a member state, support for the initiation of Belarus’ accession process, and approval of many countries as new dialogue partners. The appeal of the “SCO family” is obvious to all.

Deng Hao, secretary-general of the China SCO Research Center, said that from the very beginning of the SCO, it was to establish a new cooperation model that transcended the Cold War mentality. It advocated cooperation, tolerance, and openness. So this is actually a common demand of the vast number of developing countries. I think the advanced nature and attractiveness of this concept is self-evident. Uncertainties and destabilizing factors in the entire international and regional regions are increasing significantly. Under such a background, it is hoped that a new type of international organization can add more certainty and positive energy to the world. Then the SCO can just take on this role. .

After 21 years of development, the SCO has set an example of regional and international cooperation. Today, the SCO is in the first year of its third decade of development. Through the SCO Samarkand Summit, a new consensus on cooperation will be forged, a new chapter of cooperation will be written, and the SCO will continue to inject positive energy into global cooperation. “.

Producer｜Sun Yanfeng Zhang Lin Wang Yu Fan Hao

reporter｜Zhao Jing Wu Wenqian Kong Luyuan

Videography｜Li Jun

Clip｜Lu Kuoda