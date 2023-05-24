Home » Blue night: Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 in Sudamericana
Blue night: Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 in Sudamericana

Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 this Tuesday for the fourth date of Group F of the Copa Sudamericana and was about to enroll in the round of 16 of the tournament, in a match suspended for more than an hour due to a flood in Bogotá.

The first half was played normally and Millonarios went ahead with a goal from defender Jorge Arias (minute 9), another from Uruguayan Hernán Menosse’s own goal (23) and a shot from youth squad player Luis Paredes (29).

Peñarol discounted with a penalty from Matías Arezo at minute 49 and ten minutes later the Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera stopped the match due to a strong storm that had broken out at halftime and completely bogged down the grass of the El Campín Stadium.

The game resumed almost an hour and a half later, with no rain but with puddles in various parts of the field.

Thanks to the victory, Millonarios established themselves at the top of Group F with 10 points and set foot in the round of 16 of the South American Cup, while Manya (0 points) were eliminated.

The Argentine Defensa y Justicia (9 points) beat América Mineiro (4) 3-2 in the other match of Group F, played a few hours earlier in Brazil.

In mid-May, Conmebol, the governing body of South American soccer, imposed a penalty of $10,000 against Millonarios’ backyard rival, Independiente Santa Fe, for the poor state of the grass for the match against Gimnasia de la Plata, also for Sudamericana. .

The grass was damaged during a concert by the rock band Kiss on April 15.

