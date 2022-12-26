Original title: Blue Room Observation｜The U.S. National Defense Authorization Act contains negative content related to China. The U.S. should adopt a correct attitude to handle Sino-U.S. relations

On December 24, Beijing time, US President Biden officially signed the “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023”. The defense funding authorized by the bill reached US$857.9 billion, US$45 billion more than Biden’s defense budget application, and US$80 billion more than the authorization amount for the previous fiscal year, setting a record high. Su Xiaohui, deputy director of the American Institute of the China Institute of International Studies, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from the “Blue Room Watch” that it has become an old problem for the United States to include China-related content in the “National Defense Authorization Act”.

The U.S. “National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023” contains a large number of negative provisions related to China. It not only ignores the facts to exaggerate the “China threat”, but also wantonly interferes in China‘s internal affairs and finds excuses for increasing military spending and maintaining hegemony; Xinjiang-related and other issues have unreasonably smeared China‘s development path. Among them, the negative clauses related to Taiwan impressively include the U.S. government providing Taiwan with 10 billion U.S. dollars in “military aid” and 2 billion U.S. dollars in “military loans” within five years, and accelerating arms sales to Taiwan. In this regard, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and the Ministry of National Defense immediately expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition, and lodged stern representations with the US.

ChinaSu Xiaohui, deputy director of the American Institute of the Institute of International Studies:In the recent period, the Chinese side has repeatedly emphasized that in the process of getting along with the US, some unilateral actions by the US have caused damage to the Sino-US relationship, and even impacted the foundation of the Sino-US relationship. Therefore, the United States must adopt a correct attitude to handle Sino-US relations. It must respect each other, treat each other as equals, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results with China. Only in this way can the relationship between the two major countries be prevented from getting out of control. As for the reappearance of some negative content related to China in this “National Defense Authorization Act”, China firmly opposes the United States saying one thing and doing another. So everyone will also see that when the Chinese side expresses its position, it is also directly related to how the current Sino-US relations will return to the right track. The US side has made promises, but it has repeatedly backtracked.

After the successful meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state in Bali in November, the teams of the two sides carried out a series of contacts in accordance with the consensus of the two heads of state. Experts said that from the recent interactions between China and the United States, it can be seen that the United States has a particularly strong willingness to communicate, but it has not given up the overall strategic goal of maintaining American hegemony, which also brings more uncertainty to the development of Sino-US relations.

Su Xiaohui, deputy director of the Institute of American Studies at the China Institute of International Studies:Whether it is a face-to-face meeting between the Chinese and U.S. leaders, or a phone call from U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, the U.S. side hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with China. The intention of the US side is also relatively obvious, emphasizing the prevention of misjudgment between China and the US, and the US wants to “manage US-China relations responsibly.” But what China sees is that, from another perspective, during this process, the United States still has not given up its goal of containing China. the elements of. Therefore, the crux of the current relationship between the United States and China is, fundamentally speaking, the United States‘ basic principles for the development of future relations, and it has adopted a wrong attitude towards the general trend of future world development. Therefore, on the one hand, in the process of getting along with the US side, China is open and tolerant, and is willing to maintain communication with the US side to prevent misjudgment and manage differences. But what China also emphasizes is that our bottom line and red line cannot be abandoned. China must safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests. In the process of getting along with the United States, we emphasize equality, mutual respect, equal treatment, and mutual benefit. Winning is the way for two big countries to get along.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Huang Huixin)