Blueberry and arugula salad recipe

by admin
Who does not like to eat blueberries? They are tasty and healthy. Blueberries are usually added to desserts or Christmas kuti. Have you tried adding them to salads? Blueberries will give the dish a truly exquisite taste.

By the way, this berry is popular all over the world, especially a lot of it is grown in the USA. In restaurants and confectionery, it is used out of season, decorating various goodies. In combination with red berries – strawberries, currants and raspberries – you get incredibly beautiful compositions.

A Ukrainian woman shared the salad recipe with “FACTS”. singer and food blogger Anna Konda.

— This salad is one of my favorites — speak Anna Konda. — I advise you to cook. Maybe he will become like that for you. This salad is not only tasty, but also healthy.

Salad with blueberries and arugula (two portions)

Arugula — 60 g Lohina — 100 g Grapefruit — 1 pc. Camembert cheese – 100 g Olive oil Provencal herbs


Place arugula on a plate. Peel the grapefruit and cut it into small pieces. Then put the Camembert cut into pieces and blueberries on a plate. Season with olive oil with Provencal herbs and serve.

Bon appetit!

Anna Konda: “This salad is one of my favorites”

Photo from Anna Konda’s album

