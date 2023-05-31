Bluemind Foundation calls for applications for its Heal by Hair training program in Lomé

Lomé, Douala, Abidjan and Paris, May 29, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Bluemind Foundation invites professional and self-taught hairdressers residing in Lomé (Togo) to apply for the fourth edition of its Heal by Hair training program, which will be held from July 17 to 20, 2023.

After three highly successful editions in Abidjan (Ivory Coast) and Douala (Cameroon), the Heal by Hair program of the Bluemind Foundationfaithful to its desire to offer all African women better access to mental health care, arrives in the Togolese capital.

In order to be able to participate for free in this first edition of Heal by Hair on Togolese soil, the hairdressers of Lomé, and particularly those of the neighborhoods Anfame, Hedzranawoe et Be Kpotahave until June 5, 2023 to express their interest and apply online at the following link: www.bluemindfoundation.org

The training will be provided by experts in mental health, namely Togolese, Pan-African and international psychiatrists, all convinced that another look must be focused on mental health and that with a short training in mental health, first-level responders can contribute to having a lasting impact on the ground.

“This training is really a milestone for all of us because it first taught us to value our profession, to take better care of ourselves and our clients. We have learned a lot of things that will help us on a daily basis, but also in our salons” declares Mrs. Toukam Jeannette, delegate of the Third Heal by Hair promotion.

“Thanks to the Heal by Hair program, we now know that women confide in people other than the medical profession. It is a salutary approach in that it includes in the care of women, these hairdressers who have always had their confidence”, concludes Dr Sonia Kanekatoua Agbolo, Togolese psychiatrist and member of the Scientific Council (CS) of there Bluemind Foundation.

About Heal By Hair, Africa’s First Mental Health Hairdresser Ambassador Movement

Heal by Hair is a short and innovative training program of three (3) days, which covers the basic principles of active listening and mental health.

The ultimate goal of the Heal by Hair program is to improve the mental health and well-being of African women through the hairdresser’s chair, one client at a time. Indeed, according to the cross-study report between African women and their hairdressers published by Bluemind Foundation, in November 2021, 67.3% of women surveyed confide in beauty care professionals. In addition, 91% of hairdressers are ready to receive training in psychological first aid; more than 6 out of 10 women would trust a mental health ambassador hairdresser more.

African women are a pillar of the African economy. And to enable them to develop their activities and increase their creation of socio-economic value, social incentives are provided for certified ambassador hairdressers, as part of their participation in the Heal by Hair program.

Lome is the third African city to host the series of free trainings, as part of the signature Heal by Hair program.

By 2035, Bluemind Foundation intends to train 1,000 hairdressers across 20 cities in Africa and contribute to improving the mental health of 2,000,000 African women.

About Bluemind Foundation

Bluemind Foundation is an international organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the assassination of her husband and her personal experience of post-traumatic stress, chronic depression and anxiety .

Our constant message is based on a strong conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition to make mental health a social, cultural and political issue, Bluemind Foundation’s mission is to de-stigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

