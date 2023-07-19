Bluemind Foundation’s Heal By Hair sets up shop in Lomé for the first time, for its fourth edition – Capsud.net

Lomé, Douala, Abidjan and Paris, July 17, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- After three (3) successful editions in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Douala (Cameroon) and 111 mental health ambassador hairdressers trained , there Bluemind Foundation sets down his suitcases in Lomé, Togo. With the support of the Innovation Fund for Development (FID), the Bluemind Foundation organizes from July 17 to 20, 2023, at ESGIS adidogome the fourth training session of its signature program Heal by Hair.

Following a call for applications open from May 29 to June 8, and a voluntary expression of interest from 420 professional and self-taught hairdressers, 200 Togolese hairdressers from the neighborhoods of Anfame, He sold et Be Kpota (Lomé) were selected to be part of the fourth promotion of the Heal by Hair programthe very first on Togolese soil.

Through this unique program, hairstylists will gain an in-depth understanding of the intersection between hair care and mental well-being for free during the three days of training. They will learn how to provide compassionate support to their clients, helping them not only look beautiful on the outside, but also feel better on the inside. By becoming Mental Health Ambassadors, these hairdressers will play a crucial role in de-stigmatizing and promoting conversations about mental wellness within their communities.

The training curriculum, which has been enriched by the experience acquired during the sessions in Abidjan and Douala, is built with the ambition of offering trained hairdressers a more in-depth knowledge of mental health-related disorders, give them a method and appropriate tools to know how to observe and recognize the first manifestations of mental disorders, or the aggravation of existing disorders; and, if necessary, to be able to refer people to mental health experts with the aim of becoming ambassador hairdressers the first link in the chain of care and not mental health professionals.

As part of this fourth edition of the program, the Training will be provided by psychiatrists and Togolese and international mental health experts convinced that with a short training in psychological first aid , first-level workers can contribute to having a lasting impact on the ground. Among the speakers are:

Doctor Sonia Kanekatoua, psychiatristmember of the Scientific Council of Bluemind Foundation (Lomé, Togo)

Pr Kolou DASSA, President of the Togolese Society of Mental Health (SOTOSAM), (Lomé, Togo)

Dr. K. Menssah SOEDJE, Psychiatrist Head of Service CHU SO(Lomé, Togo)

Doctor Mireille Njanjo, psychiatrist (Yaoundé, Cameroon)

As a reminder, the first three training sessions of the Heal by Hair program were held in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) and Douala (Cameroon), respectively in April 2022, January 2023 and April 2023. With more than 1,700 cumulative applications, these training courses saw the certification of 111 Heal by Hair mental health ambassador hairstylists qui are trying to raise awareness and support nearly 48,000 women per year.

“The numbers are clear, mental health is today a major public health problem that lacks financial and human resources. With the organization of this fourth edition, Heal by Hair has taken an important step, becoming a social innovation whose formula has been successfully tested in Abidjan, Lomé and Douala. It also testifies to the fact that inclusion and dialogue are essential tools in the search for solutions to create together a society in which quality mental health care is accessible to all∙. Our thanks go to all the people and organizations who support, through Bluemind Foundation, the mental health and well-being of African women,” says Marie-Alix de Putter – president and founder of the Bluemind Foundation.

About Heal By Hair, Africa’s First Mental Health Hairdresser Ambassador Movement

Heal by Hair is a short and innovative training program of three (3) days, which covers the basic principles of active listening and mental health.

Organized for the first time in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, the program was deployed in Douala in Cameroon. To date, 111 hairdressers have been certified hairdressers mental health ambassadors and work daily to help 42,000 African women.

The program has also been awarded as: Africa’s Most Innovative Mental Health Program & Women’s Empowerment Excellence Award, by US magazine Acquisition International.

By 2035, Bluemind Foundation intends to train 1,000 hairdressers across 20 cities in Africa and contribute to improving the mental health of 2,000,000 African women.

About Bluemind Foundation

Bluemind Foundation is an international organization chaired by Marie-Alix de Putter, who founded it in July 2021 following the assassination of her husband and her personal experience of post-traumatic stress, depression and chronic anxiety. Our constant message is based on a strong conviction: mental health is health. With the ambition to make mental health a social, cultural and political issue, Bluemind Foundation’s mission is to de-stigmatize mental health and make care accessible to all.

The headquarters of the Bluemind Foundation is in Lomé (Togo) – with representations in Douala (Cameroon) and Paris (France).

