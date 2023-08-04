Home » Blues music is heard all over Haapsalu
Blues music is heard all over Haapsalu

by admin
Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

The 29th of August Blues started today and lasts until Sunday, bringing blues music from all over the city.

The first concerts are already taking place in the dance pavilion on the promenade, on the terrace of the Puhvet Kapi department store and in the courtyard of the Kiil sushi bar. Concerts in the castle yard start at 6 p.m.

During this year’s August Blues, there will be more than 40 different events in 12 venues across Haapsalu, in addition to concerts, there will also be a poetry evening for Bluu and workshops.

