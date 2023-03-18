Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is a national asset which the state has to protect with pride. In the context of the visit of the Director General of the International Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi to Pakistan, the peaceful nuclear program has been presented in a negative light. The Prime Minister clarified that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program is a national asset which the state protects with pride. He said that this program fulfills the purpose in every way for which this capacity has been acquired. Earlier, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the meeting of the whole committee of the House held regarding the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Senate. While addressing, it was made clear that no one will compromise on nuclear or missile program. He said that we have to protect the national interest, no one has the right to tell Pakistan what range of missiles or nuclear weapons it should have. The talk of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister is a matter of seriousness. I am sure that no government can be expedient or compromise to the extent that the concerns are being expressed, but somewhere. There must be some kind of pressure from somewhere. Earlier, former Chairman Senate and current Senator Mian Raza Rabbani had stated that it seems that Pakistan is being forced to play a role that is against the national interests. Are our nuclear assets under pressure? He said that it seems that Pakistan is being forced to play a role which is against the national and strategic interests. He said that the public has the right to know whether our nuclear assets are under pressure. Our strategic relationship with China is at risk or we are being asked to play a role in the region that will facilitate the military presence of an imperialist power. He said that these questions require the Prime Minister’s policy statement on the floor of the Joint Parliament. The statements of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister confirmed these concerns to some extent, but the matter of satisfaction is that the Prime Minister has These concerns have been addressed by giving a clear statement in the House regarding this kind of pressure on Pakistan and there are possibilities of it in the future as well. In response to India’s nuclear explosions, there was an opportunity to level the scores, so the whole world tried to stop Pakistan from nuclear explosions, despite the fact that the neighboring country India had greatly increased the pressure on Pakistan after the nuclear explosions, the Pakistani people themselves. There was pressure on the government that if the country has the capacity, it must be expressed. However, when the Muscat answer came out, the world imposed economic sanctions on Pakistan, even though clearly such factors cannot be discussed in the IMF agreement, but it seems that internally there was pressure on this matter. It is clear from the Finance Minister’s statement that there was definitely a talk about reducing our missile range, which was given a clear answer in the House. If you look at it, this is the crime of weakness. Death is the punishment for the disaster. The economic program that Pakistan needs to get out of its economic problems. Now, God willing, these elements are also facing our defense needs. When the turn has come to such an extent, the eyes of the nation and especially the government and the elite should be opened now and attention needs to be paid to these issues and factors that are responsible for taking heavy loans. Even so, we cannot get out of economic difficulties, we can get out of this situation by better economic planning and especially by avoiding luxuries and spreading our legs. It should not be taken that its effects start falling on our national interests. The nation should realize this situation and think about the cross as the last chance for its reformation.