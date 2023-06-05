Home » BMG confuses sales with earnings
News

BMG confuses sales with earnings

by admin
BMG confuses sales with earnings

In the fact sheet published today by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) to the situation of pharmacies become clear that the Ministry Sales volume with earnings confuse, criticized ABDA President Gabriele Regina Victory. “Apparently nobody in the ministry knows what it means to be self-employed, to be an entrepreneur, to have to take out loans in order to be able to work. The way from Sales volume for the yield is long and very rocky, especially in times of skyrocketing inflation, rising energy costs and rising collectively agreed wages«, says victory further.

See also  More than 20 crew members missing in Chinese construction ship sinking | Science and Technology Environment | DW

You may also like

Our province releases the 2023 General College Entrance...

Science: Air measurements could provide data on biodiversity

Ferudun Yılmaz, the new Rector of Bursa Uludağ...

They find the oldest footprint of a ‘Homo...

Foreign Minister Baerbock and Labor Minister Heil want...

Rector’s appointments are published in the Official Gazette.

Exports of cranberries from the US increased by...

Tchangaï Mozaire, sporting director of ASKO: “We did...

Charges for approving an inexperienced entity a pavement...

Picasso painting auctioned for 3.4 million euros in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy