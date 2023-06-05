BMG confuses sales with earnings

In the fact sheet published today by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) to the situation of pharmacies become clear that the Ministry Sales volume with earnings confuse, criticized ABDA President Gabriele Regina Victory. “Apparently nobody in the ministry knows what it means to be self-employed, to be an entrepreneur, to have to take out loans in order to be able to work. The way from Sales volume for the yield is long and very rocky, especially in times of skyrocketing inflation, rising energy costs and rising collectively agreed wages«, says victory further.