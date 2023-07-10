BMW Female Driver Sentenced to 6 Years in First Trial for Drunk Driving: Victim’s Emotional Appeal from Hospital Bed

Title: BMW Female Driver Sentenced to 6 Years in Drunk Driving Case: Victim Expresses Desire to Protest, Unable to Attend Trial

In a highly anticipated verdict, a female BMW driver in Loudi, Hunan Province, has been sentenced to 6 years and 3 months in prison for drunk driving, hitting someone, and dragging the victim. The judgment was pronounced by the Louxing District Court in Loudi on July 7.

The victim, Ms. Xie, expressed her refusal to accept the judgment and stated her desire to protest through a message on a clipboard. Her husband, Mr. Zhou, confirmed their intention to take their appeal to the procuratorate on July 10.

The incident occurred on September 2, 2022, when 28-year-old Xiao Moumou, under the influence of alcohol, collided with Ms. Xie’s two-wheeled electric bicycle while driving his BMW. Ms. Xie was dragged face down for over 2,100 meters before the car was stopped and seized by the traffic police on duty. Xiao Moumou’s blood alcohol content was found to be above the legal limit, and he was also driving at a speed 38% over the limit.

Ms. Xie suffered severe injuries, including a very severe closed craniocerebral injury and extensive body scratches, covering approximately one-third of her body. The court determined that these injuries constituted a second-degree serious injury.

Although Ms. Xie wanted to attend the trial and express her dissatisfaction with the judgment, she was unable to leave the hospital due to her medical condition. Mr. Zhou explained that his wife had wanted to use a wheelchair to attend the trial and that her emotional state prevented her from doing so.

Expressing disappointment with the verdict, Mr. Zhou announced their decision to appeal the case at the Louxing District Procuratorate. He highlighted his wife’s emotional instability upon hearing the verdict and her refusal to accept it.

When interviewed, Ms. Xie used a writing board to convey her message to the reporter, expressing her refusal to accept the judgment and her desire to protest. While she is unable to speak, her thinking consciousness remains clear, and she relies on the writing board to communicate.

The case has taken a toll on the family’s financial situation, as they have received only 130,000 yuan in compensation while having spent over 1 million yuan on hospital treatment. Mr. Zhou, who used to work as a courier, has been unable to go to work for the past 10 months to take care of his wife. The couple, who raised two children, now face difficult circumstances.

Going forward, Mr. Zhou intends to file for civil compensation and hopes for assistance in managing the mounting medical expenses. He remains determined to seek justice for his wife and expressed gratitude for the support they have received thus far.

The case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of drunk driving and the impact it can have on innocent lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

