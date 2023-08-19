BNB Hacker Loses Over $53M After Liquidating Amid Market Crash By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. BNB hacker loses over $53 million after being liquidated during market crash

The sudden pullback in the crypto market has liquidated many traders and, according to the data shown on the blockchain, also the attackers responsible for the notorious BNB Smart Chain exploit, which led to the theft of nearly $600 million in BNB tokens (BNB).

On October 6, the BNB Smart Chain cross-chain bridge was suspended due to an exploit that allowed hackers to steal 2 million in tokens BNBwhich at the time of the theft they were worth an estimated $568 million.

On August 18, according to the blockchain security firm PeckShielda crypto wallet linked to the exploit had its collateral liquidated, dand worth more than $53 millionon the crypto lending platform Venus Protocol. The hacker would have used the tokens as collateral for a loan of 30 million (USDT).

