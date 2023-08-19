Home » BNB Hacker Loses Over $53M After Liquidating Amid Market Crash By CoinTelegraph
News

BNB Hacker Loses Over $53M After Liquidating Amid Market Crash By CoinTelegraph

by admin
BNB Hacker Loses Over $53M After Liquidating Amid Market Crash By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. BNB hacker loses over $53 million after being liquidated during market crash

The sudden pullback in the crypto market has liquidated many traders and, according to the data shown on the blockchain, also the attackers responsible for the notorious BNB Smart Chain exploit, which led to the theft of nearly $600 million in BNB tokens (BNB).

On October 6, the BNB Smart Chain cross-chain bridge was suspended due to an exploit that allowed hackers to steal 2 million in tokens BNBwhich at the time of the theft they were worth an estimated $568 million.

On August 18, according to the blockchain security firm PeckShielda crypto wallet linked to the exploit had its collateral liquidated, dand worth more than $53 millionon the crypto lending platform Venus Protocol. The hacker would have used the tokens as collateral for a loan of 30 million (USDT).

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Retired U.S. general: Russia’s aggression against Ukraine could not have happened without the CCP’s secret support | aggression | war | United States

You may also like

The Director General of the Police Forces issues...

Star Witness in ‘El Chapo’ Trial Sentenced to...

Fedeorewa denounces retention of educators in the Napipí...

Wang Yi and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Discuss...

Santanchè, ‘we don’t want to cannibalize anyone at...

‘I want to know that’ Fifty Fifty member’s...

NYPD Officer Arrested for Leaking Federal Investigation Details...

China encircles Taiwan with air and naval exercises

The high price of petrol is a 10.7...

New projects support development in Azilal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy