Two Italian films awarded at the thirteenth edition of BCN Sports Film of Barcelona (Spain). The Documentary”Enzo Ferrari: Red and Black” by Enrico won the Anfora Ciutat de Barcelona Award for Best Filmwhile the short film “The Adversary” by Federico Russotto, produced by the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, was awarded the Special Jury Prize.

26/02/2023, 11:00 Simon Pinchiorri