BNP Paribas strengthens presence in the country

BNP Paribas Securities Services, a leading global custodian with US$15 trillion in assets under custody, celebrated its tenth anniversary of presence and uninterrupted operation in Colombia, in which it has provided its local clients with specialized custody, securities management and post investment services.

Claudia Calderon, Head of BNP Paribas Securities Services in Hispanic Latam, said that “throughout these 10 years we have had the privilege of reaping great achievements in Colombia that today allow us to be a relevant actor for the development of the industry and local economic progress. Undoubtedly, successes that have been possible thanks to the strengths of our team and the solidity that our offer has shown in the country and the region”.

It is worth noting that this Trust Company, which was established in the country in 2013, has managed to consolidate great milestones in Colombia, including the expansion of its service offer to the Peruvian and Chilean markets; which is proof of its high standards in the operating model, data analysis services, securities lending and customer relationship management; as well as the quality of its processes and the trust that the market has placed in it.

Similarly, it is important to note that since 2010, BNP Paribas has expanded rapidly in the Americas, launching its local custody and clearing services in the United States, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. It has a presence in 68 countries, with more than 192,000 employees; 146,000 of them in Europe and 20,000 in the Americas.

This is the European bank with a global reach with the longest uninterrupted presence and experience in Colombia. To date, 6 entities represent the Group in the country: a Representation Office, a Financial Corporation and a Trust Company in the Corporate and Institutional Banking axis; an insurance company (Cardif) and an Asset Management office in the International Financing Services axis; and a vehicle leasing company (Arval Relsa).