BNP, the main coalition party of the government, was angered

BNP, the main coalition party of the government, was angered

Wednesday June 28, 2023, 9:56 pm

Quetta (Ummat News) BNP, the main coalition party of the government, became angry, Balochistan National Party started considering separation from the government. According to the details.

A consultative meeting of the party leadership was held in Khuzdar under the chairmanship of BNP Akhtar Mengal, the main ally of the government, in which the overall political situation of the country was discussed. During the meeting, concern was expressed over the law and order situation in Balochistan.

During the meeting, the separation from the government was also discussed. It was decided that apart from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, other coalition parties will be informed about the reservations. If there is no improvement in the situation, we will part ways with the government.

