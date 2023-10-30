Home » Boao Forum for Asia Announces Initial Plans for 2024 Annual Conference in Hainan
Boao Forum for Asia Announces Initial Plans for 2024 Annual Conference in Hainan

Boao Forum for Asia Announces Dates for 2024 Annual Conference

Changsha, October 30 – The second session of the Boao Forum for Asia Global Economic Development and Security Forum kicked off today in Changsha with an announcement from Chairman Ban Ki-moon. Ban Ki-moon revealed that the Boao Forum for Asia 2024 Annual Conference has been tentatively scheduled to take place in Boao, Hainan from March 26 to 29, 2024.

Addressing the attendees, Ban Ki-moon highlighted the importance of the forum’s annual meetings in addressing the pressing issues facing the Asian region and the world at large. He mentioned that the forum had just concluded its annual autumn director working meeting, where the focus was on preparations for next year’s meeting.

The global economy continues to face a sluggish recovery, regional conflicts persist, and progress on the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals has been slow. Acknowledging these challenges, Ban Ki-moon emphasized the need for the international community to come together to find solutions and promote development.

The Boao Forum for Asia 2024 Annual Conference is set to delve into these issues through in-depth discussions, with a particular focus on Asian development and its implications for the rest of the world. The conference aims to foster collaboration among nations and drive sustainable development.

The news of the conference dates being announced has generated anticipation among politicians, business leaders, and scholars worldwide. The Boao Forum for Asia has established itself as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation among Asian countries, with its annual conferences serving as a venue for exchanging ideas, exploring innovative solutions, and strengthening regional partnerships.

As preparations for the 2024 Annual Conference gather pace, expectations are high for the event to provide fresh insights and strategies that can address the challenges facing Asia and the global community. The Boao Forum for Asia remains committed to promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

