Photo: Premier Li Qiang of the State Council took a group photo with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Li Jiachao and other representatives attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 in Hainan on the 30th.

On the morning of the 30th, Li Jiachao attended the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023. The theme of this year’s annual conference is “Uncertain World: Unity and Cooperation to Meet Challenges, Openness and Inclusiveness to Promote Development”.

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council delivered a keynote speech at the meeting. Premier Li Qiang said that we should jointly safeguard a peaceful and stable environment and inject more certainty into the turbulent world; we should jointly build a more dynamic growth center and inject more certainty into the recovery of the world economy; we should jointly expand the effectiveness of solidarity and cooperation. Inject more certainty into the profoundly changing global governance; and jointly promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, go deep and down-to-earth, and inject more certainty into the integration of different civilizations. Premier Li Qiang also emphasized the importance of harmony and stability to the development of Asia and the world, and that no matter what happens in the world, China will always adhere to reform and opening up.

Gather consensus from all walks of life to support Hong Kong’s entry into RCEP

Li Jiachao said that Premier Li Qiang’s speech left a deep impression on him. As a part of the country and a member of Asia, Hong Kong must continue to give full play to the unique advantages of being backed by the motherland and connected to the world under the “one country, two systems”, take the internationalization route, and strive for economic development and development for the sake of building a better Hong Kong and the common cause. Contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

In addition, Premier Li Qiang also talked about further promoting regional economic integration, strengthening macro policy coordination, high-quality implementation of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP), and promoting the formation of a more open regional market. Li Jiachao pointed out that RCEP is Hong Kong’s full effort to join, and he is very grateful to the country for continuing to support Hong Kong’s participation in RCEP. The SAR government will continue to seek early consultations and discussions with RCEP members, and strive to build a consensus from all walks of life to support Hong Kong’s accession to RCEP.

On the afternoon of the same day, Li Jiachao met with Zhang Yuzhuo, director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Li Jiachao thanked the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission for its strong support for the SAR government to promote the work of jointly building the “Belt and Road” initiative. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The SAR government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council are preparing for the eighth “Belt and Road Summit Forum”. He hopes that SASAC will continue to provide support. Li Jiachao said that Hong Kong will continue to leverage its unique advantages of being backed by the motherland and facing the world, and looks forward to deepening cooperation with the SASAC to jointly promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Going to sea together to participate in the construction of the “Belt and Road”

Director Zhang Yuzhuo expressed his heartfelt thanks to Hong Kong for its long-term support and assistance to central enterprises. He said that in recent years, state-owned central enterprises have conscientiously studied and implemented President Xi Jinping’s important expositions on Hong Kong and Macao work, unswervingly implemented the “one country, two systems” policy, and exchanged and cooperated with various enterprises in Hong Kong. The situation is good and the results are remarkable. In the next step, SASAC will conscientiously study and implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, continue to firmly support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government in governing according to law, and is willing to improve the exchange and cooperation mechanism with Hong Kong, and guide and promote central enterprises Can be combined with the needs of the country and the director of Hong Kong to promote the deepening and solid cooperation with Hong Kong, actively participate in the construction of an international innovation and technology center in Hong Kong, and join hands with ships to participate in the construction of the “Belt and Road” with high quality, and jointly promote the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay District construction, help Hong Kong consolidate and enhance its competitive advantages, and contribute more to maintaining Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability.

After that, Li Jiachao attended the Hong Kong and Macau Youth Volunteer Certificate Presentation Ceremony and issued certificates to Hong Kong and Macau Youth Volunteers. Afterwards, he talked with young people in Hong Kong who served as volunteers for the annual meeting to understand their work and thoughts. Li Jiachao is happy to see that Hong Kong youth volunteers have benefited a lot from this experience, and encourages Hong Kong youth to go to the Mainland for exchanges and internships, so as to understand the general development trend of the country and broaden their horizons. In the future, they will give full play to their strengths and contribute to the needs of society.

In the evening, Li Jiachao attended the Boao Forum for Asia and Hainan Province joint welcome dinner, exchanged views with different representatives, promoted Hong Kong’s advantages and opportunities, and told the story of Hong Kong.