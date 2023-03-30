Home News Boao site｜Representatives of the global free trade port talk about institutional opening and free trade Hainan Free Trade Port’s “international circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger-News Center-Nanhai.com
News

Boao site｜Representatives of the global free trade port talk about institutional opening and free trade Hainan Free Trade Port’s “international circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger-News Center-Nanhai.com

by admin

　　Click to view more videos

New Hainan client, Nanhai.com, Nanguo Metropolis Daily reporter Zhou Jingbo Wu Xingcai Zheng Guangping Li Yifan

On March 29, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 entered the second day, and “Hainan Elements” appeared one after another in the sub-forum schedule. At the site of the 3rd Global Free Trade Port Development Forum, one of the theme sub-forums in Hainan, guests from global and domestic free trade ports and free trade zones discussed the theme of “institutional opening and free trade”. After three years of precipitation, the Global Free Trade Port Development Forum is gradually becoming a platform for dialogue and exchanges in global free trade zones (ports). Hainan’s free trade port “international circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger.






Nanhai Network Copyright Statement:
The above content was originally produced by Nanhai.com. Without written permission, no unit or individual may use, copy, modify, transcribe, disseminate, or bundle with other products for use or sale of any part of the above content in any way or for any reason. If you need to reprint, please contact Nanhai.com for authorization. Anyone who infringes on our company’s copyright and other intellectual property rights will be investigated for legal responsibility according to law. E-mail: [email protected]


Original Title: Boao Site｜Representatives of the Global Free Trade Port talk about institutional opening and free trade Hainan Free Trade Port’s “International Friend Circle” is getting bigger and bigger


Responsible editor: Liao Anqi

You may also like

World Autism Awareness Day, many events but also...

The United Nations System welcomes the progress made...

Three days have passed since the civic protest...

Preferential policies for Mingqian spring tea in Pingtang,...

Huida’s market value equals 5 Intel’s software value...

Approved bill that guarantees food safety for pregnant...

The countries of the world where Tik Tok...

While chasing a thief.. Florida police rescue an...

Desperate letter to Gustavo Petro (in 3 acts)

Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy