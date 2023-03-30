Click to view more videos

New Hainan client, Nanhai.com, Nanguo Metropolis Daily reporter Zhou Jingbo Wu Xingcai Zheng Guangping Li Yifan

On March 29, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 entered the second day, and “Hainan Elements” appeared one after another in the sub-forum schedule. At the site of the 3rd Global Free Trade Port Development Forum, one of the theme sub-forums in Hainan, guests from global and domestic free trade ports and free trade zones discussed the theme of “institutional opening and free trade”. After three years of precipitation, the Global Free Trade Port Development Forum is gradually becoming a platform for dialogue and exchanges in global free trade zones (ports). Hainan’s free trade port “international circle of friends” is getting bigger and bigger.

















