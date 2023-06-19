Boat crash: Trials and arrests against traffickers in Greece and Pakistan

According to the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Pakistan, 14 people, including a ‘key leader’, have been arrested in connection with the alleged smuggling of refugees aboard a boat that sank off the coast of Greece last week.

The Federal Investigation Agency said in a statement on Monday that a “key ringleader” involved in the boat accident in Greece has been arrested.

Meanwhile, according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, nine suspected smugglers from a boat that sank off the Greek coast were arraigned on Monday, after which they were told to answer the charges against them within 24 hours. do

The lawyers of the accused had requested a brief extension of the hearing to study the case file.

A lawyer for one of the accused, who first appeared before the judge, said his client denies the allegations and says he did not participate in the transport of migrants but was himself a victim of smugglers. Homeland.

The suspects will be brought before the court again on Tuesday at 10 am local time. Meanwhile, he will remain in police custody.

According to FIA, the agent named Waqas Ahmed belongs to Wazirabad (Photo: FIA).

The FIA ​​spokesman said in the statement that ‘the agent named Waqas Ahmed received money to send the affected citizen to Europe with the connivance of other colleagues.’

The statement said that the suspect belongs to Wazirabad.

According to the FIA ​​spokesperson, ‘the agent had received 23 lakh rupees to send to Greece.’

According to the statement, ‘details were shared by the FIA ​​Link Office Greece for the arrest of the agent.’

On June 14, a boat accident occurred off the southern Greek region of Peloponnese, possibly carrying around 750 people, including a large number of citizens of Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

According to the United Nations, the number of dead in this accident is 78, while around 500 people are still missing. Among the 104 people rescued by the Greek Coast Guard, 12 are Pakistani nationals.

On the instructions of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, national mourning is being observed today (Monday) for the deaths in the Yunan accident.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tahir Mehmood Qureshi has told the news agency Reuters that ‘We have already arrested 10 suspects who are part of the human trafficking network for sending these people to Europe. ‘

He said that the police are looking for more suspects.

The RPO added that some of these smugglers had already been traced and police were conducting raids to arrest them while others had gone into hiding.

If the economy was good, there would not have been an accident like Greece: Defense Minister

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday indicated the strictest action against those involved in the Yunnan boat accident and said that the members of the government and the parliament are equal participants in the grief of the affected families and in this regard mourning is being celebrated in the country today. Is.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said: ‘There is no option but to take strictest action against those who are involved in this business.’

Khawaja Asif said that people whose children have drowned in the sea, these people had gone out in search of livelihood, people have compulsions.

At the same time, he said that if our economy was good and the quality of education was good, people would not have left the country. The economy is better in India and the Philippines, but people are also becoming immigrants from there.

The Minister of Defense further said that these people were not very educated or skilled, some left the country after paying 22 lakhs, some 25 lakhs, some 30 lakhs.

Khawaja Asif, talking about the crackdown against the human smugglers involved in the Yunan accident, said that this business should be stopped. The people who were arrested yesterday and some people fled, their fabrics are also in Turkey and in Libya, our embassies there will also know what their business is.

In this June 14, 2023 photo, a young man survives a boat accident at the port of Kalamata in Greece (Photo: AFP)

According to the Minister of Defence: ‘A whole batch of people goes from here. 12, 12 people go from each house, these people did not go secretly, they went from the airports, at the airports where they land, people know where they are going and how many in this regard. There are risks.’

He said: ‘I wanted to put on record that today Parliament also stands with the bereaved families and it is our responsibility to address this.’

He also said: ‘Elections are near, but this is a national issue and it must be resolved immediately.’

National mourning

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a national mourning is being observed today for the deaths in the Yunan accident.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister had issued instructions for immediate crackdown and strict punishment against the agents involved in heinous crimes like human trafficking.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister House, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, FIA has appointed DIG Alam Shinwari as the focal person for the information and facilitation of those who lost their lives and injured in the incident.

A four-member high-level committee has also been formed to investigate in this regard.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

National Police Bureau Director General Ehsan Sadiq has been appointed as the chairman of the committee, while Additional Secretary (Africa) of the Ministry of External Affairs Javed Ahmed Imrani, DIG of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Region Sardar Zaheer Ahmed and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (FI) A) Faisal Naseer is also included in the committee.

The committee will collect all the facts of the sinking of the boat in Greece and submit a report to the Prime Minister within a week, in the light of which further action will be taken and to impose the strictest punishments on the individuals, companies and agents responsible for such incidents. There will be legislation.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistani Foreign Office, 12 Pakistanis have been rescued so far and the Prime Minister has issued instructions to the Pakistani embassy in Greece to take care of the rescued Pakistanis in the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

