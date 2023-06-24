Boat with 50 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean

The appeal on Twitter: “The boat left Libya and is in international waters. The situation is critical. Water is entering the boat”

Photo Ansa

TiscaliNews

A small boat of migrants has recovered 4 shipwrecked people in front of Sfax, in Tunisia, and according to the survivors, who arrived in Lampedusa during the night, between 35 and 40 traveling companions remained at the mercy of the waves. But in the afternoon the story of yet another tragedy overlaps the sos launched by Alarm Phone reporting a boat with 50 migrantsdeparted from Libya, adrift in the central Mediterranean, in international waters. “The situation is critical. We have just been called. They are desperate and are waiting for help. Water is entering the boat. We urge the competent authorities: don’t let them drown!“, is the NGO’s Twitter appeal, which signals the proximity to the vessel in difficulty of the Alba Chiara fishing vessel, “but we are unable to communicate directly. We have asked the Libyan authorities to respond to the SOS ma they claim to be on a Friday public holiday“, explained Alarm Phone.

The four who arrived in Lampedusa were shipwrecked last Tuesday, after six hours of navigation, as they headed for the Sicilian coast. After a few hours in the water, they were taken on board by the small boat which sailed for at least 36 hours before reaching the SAR area, where yesterday evening he was intercepted by Coast Guard vehicles and escorted to the Favaloro pier in Lampedusa. During the day the rumor had spread that five other people had been rescued and taken to Tunisia, from where they had left, but the news did not find any confirmation.

Meanwhile, 268 migrants arrived in Lampedusa today on seven boats, all taken to the contrada Imbracola hotspot. AND before midnight, in a couple of hours, 290 of eight boats had landedwhile 51 from Libya had escaped the controls and were blocked by the carabinieri along the coast of the island, in a place called Mare Morto. In the center managed by the Red Cross, before the prefecture, in agreement with the interior ministry, decided to transfer over 450 people, the number of guests had nearly 1,200. The structure, perpetually overcrowded, it can hold up to 400 people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

