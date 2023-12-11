Home » Bodies of two women found at the scene of a fatal accident in the Netherlands
Bodies of two women found at the scene of a fatal accident in the Netherlands

Two women’s bodies have been found in the water near the scene of a fatal accident in Delft, Netherlands, that left one man dead and another seriously injured. The police report this.

The police received a report of the accident around 5 am. The car had entered the water for an unknown reason. The driver was pulled from the water by divers. He later died from his injuries. The passenger was able to get out of the car under his own power.

Because it briefly appeared that there may be more people in the vehicle, a large area was then searched, the police previously reported. But then nothing was found. The fire brigade was called again around 11.15 am because a person was seen in the water. After firefighters removed the body from the water, the second body was also found during a search.

According to the fire brigade, the bodies were found about 100 to 150 meters from the accident site.

The police assume that it concerns two passengers in the car. “But that has yet to be determined with certainty,” said a spokeswoman.

