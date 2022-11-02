Often linked to street environments, which later became fashion, sometimes games, the tattoo can also be a vehicle for help and solidarity. It had already happened in the past, and to renew the initiative today is Tattoo Smashed, the studio in via Roma in Lancenigo which on Saturday will organize a charity day to support the family of Marta, a very young Treviso woman suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 16, which since 2020 has been in a state of unconsciousness.

The family is showing great strength, temperament and courage, “but to assist them there is also a need for a substantial investment in economic terms” says Michele Sonis, owner of the Smashed studio, “for this reason we decided to launch the initiative” A help for Marta “. We know how to do tattoos, and we take the field with our professionalism ».

The studio has already started the tam tam on the net: Saturday will work in a continuous cycle and by appointment. Tattoo applicants must contact Tattoo Smashed by Saturday, book and possibly also choose one of the designs that the studio has already made available to customers to register their requests, which for one day will actually be benefactors. The entire proceeds of the day (the tattoos will cost a maximum of sixty euros) will be entirely aimed at the realization of the rehabilitation project (already in progress) that allows Marta to make the progress she needs.

Support for the family, all tracked and demonstrable, of course. “The story of Marta struck us a lot and she gave us a great lesson at the same time: simple and everyday things may seem trivial but they are those that contain the scent of life”. Info: 3478931403.