Body found in an advanced state of decomposition in Puglia – Puglia

(ANSA) – MARGHERITA DI SAVOIA, APRIL 23 – A body in an advanced state of decomposition was found in the late morning of today in Margherita di Savoia, in the north of Bari. The skeletal remains were noticed by a group of boys who were taking a walk in the canal port area, the final area of ​​the port. The carabinieri coordinated by the Foggia prosecutor’s office are investigating. The coroner of the institute of legal medicine of Foggia was also on the spot, who is carrying out the cadaveric inspection from which the presence of a hole in the skull would have emerged, the nature of which is being investigated. (HANDLE).

